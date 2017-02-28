Four players no longer with Auburn as it opens spring practice

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has dismissed safety Markell Boston from the team.
Boston is one of four players no longer with the program as the team opens spring practice Tuesday.
“Really, it was me,” Malzahn said of Boston. “He didn’t meet our standards, so he’s no longer with us because of that.”
The safety had six tackles as a redshirt sophomore last season in a reserve role. After redshirting as a freshman, he didn’t play in 2015.
“It kind of hurt a little bit, but I got to focus on what’s in front of me like what coach Steele says I got to be where my feet are,” Auburn safety Tray Matthews said.
While the teammates attended different high schools, they both grew up outside of Atlanta in Newnan, Georgia.
Auburn is losing offensive lineman Deon Mix and linebacker Cameron Toney, a pair of fifth-year players.
Mix is planning on continuing his football career as a graduate transfer. Toney is also graduating, but is undecided about his future plans.
“I would say this about both those young men, they were part of my first signing class as a head coach, they are wonderful young men and they have done a great job during their time here at Auburn,” Malzahn said. “We’ll miss both those guys.”
Former Auburn running back Stanton Truitt left Auburn as a grad transfer in early January. Truitt ended up at North Carolina with two years of eligibility left.
Malzahn also announced Stephen Davis Jr. isn’t on Auburn’s roster. His status was in limbo after the coach revealed the freshman wasn’t with the team during preparations for the Sugar Bowl.
The son of former All-SEC running back Stephen Davis, a three-time pro-bowler, didn’t provide any additional details about the situation.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
Comments