How is Auburn handling QB reps to start spring practice?

Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey plans on repping all of his available scholarship quarterbacks during the early portion of spring practice, but don’t expect an even playing field for long.
Coach Gus Malzahn expects Lindsey to change the division of labor once he’s done going through a quick evaluation process of his stable of quarterbacks, which includes Jarrett Stidham, Woody Barrett, Malik Willis, Tyler Queen and John Franklin III.
Sean White is also in the group, but he’ll spend much of the spring watching practice alongside his new position coach as he rehabs his broken forearm.
“Obviously, you can’t go through spring with five quarterbacks; you have to narrow things down and I know that is part of his plan,” Malzahn said. “Starting out, a lot of those guys will get an opportunity, which I think is a good thing.”
While Lindsey is familiar with Auburn’s quarterbacks — he recruited Stidham at Arizona State — he doesn’t want to make any decisions until he sees them play in person.
“The goal is for Chip to have a good idea of at least their talent and where they are from an experience or mental standpoint,” Malzahn said.
Malzahn expects Lindsey to test the quarterbacks right out of the gate starting with the team’s first practice Tuesday afternoon.
“He gets a chance to evaluate them throwing the football, making reads and communicating,” Malzahn said. “I’d say it’s a little bit more of an accelerated pace to evaluate the quarterbacks.”
When Auburn players returns from a 10-day spring break on March 21, Lindsey should have a new game plan for the quarterbacks.
“He should be able to make some decisions and give reps to a handful of guys out of five,” Malzahn said. “That’s by design. At the same time, he’s coming into this thing new. He wants to give everybody a chance to compete and win jobs. That’s his approach.”
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
