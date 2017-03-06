Former Auburn DL Carl Lawson a top NFL combine performer

Former Auburn defensive lineman Carl Lawson helped solidify his status as a premier draft prospect at this year’s NFL combine in Indianapolis.
Lawson ran a 4.67 40-yard dash in front of NFL talent evaluators at Lucas Oil Stadium, which was tied for eighth best at his position. .
It was the best 40-yard dash time for an Auburn defensive lineman attending the combine since Corey Lemonier in 2013 (4.6 seconds).
Lawson tied with Utah offensive lineman Isaac Asiata for the most reps, 35, in the 225-pound bench press. It was one rep shy of making the list of top 15 performers in the drill since 2007.
Only two other players have posted more than 30 reps at the NFL combine in the last decade. Former Auburn defensive lineman Gabe Wright had 34 reps in 2015 and offensive lineman Greg Robinson had 32 in 2014.
Lawson was also the top performer at his position in the 20-yard shuttle run (4.19), he posted a 33-inch vertical jump, 114-inch broad jump and ran the 3-cone drill in 7.46 seconds.
Montravius Adams might have been overshadowed by his former teammate, but the 6-foot-4, 304-pounder showcased his explosiveness with a 4.87 second 40-yard dash.
The three-year starter had 22 reps in the bench press, a 29-inch vertical jump, 108-inch broad jump, ran the 3-cone drill in 7.62 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.89 seconds.
Former Auburn safety Rudy Ford is in Indianapolis as well, but safeties and defensive backs aren’t scheduled to go through the majority of drills until Monday. Both position groups did go through the bench press and Ford’s 20 reps was the most at safety.
The three defenders could be back on campus March 10 for Auburn’s annual pro day. Auburn’s combine invitees have traditionally attended the event in past years, but participate in a very limited number of drills.
