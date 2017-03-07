Chip Lindsey: ‘I want to see Sean (White)’ before making QB decision

Fans might have turned the page on the Sean White era, but Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey hasn’t.
Lindsey made it clear Tuesday night during his first solo press conference that he isn’t going to name a starter until he gets an opportunity to evaluate a healthy Sean White.
“I want to see Sean,” Lindsey said. “Sean’s made a lot of plays here. When he’s been healthy he’s been really effective. I don’t think we’re even close to even discussing anything like that yet (naming a starter).”
White participated in light throwing drills Tuesday with the other quarterbacks, but is on a “pitch count” according to Lindsey as he rehabs the broken forearm he suffered in the Sugar Bowl.
“He's done a lot of footwork, a lot of drill work, a lot of stuff without throwing,” Lindsey said. “But we've got him on a pitch count with rehab and so forth. We're going to make sure we follow that.”
The team isn’t discussing a timetable for White to be fully cleared by the team’s medical staff. White hoped to be ready at the start of spring, but coach Gus Malzahn has consistently laid out a much longer timetable.
“I’m just hoping he gets to throw some,” Malzahn said in January.
One element White brings to the table that’s currently missing from the crowded quarterback field is experience. Stidham started a handful of games as a true freshman with Baylor, but White has 16 starts under his belt – a stat Lindsey clearly values.
“Sean's been great,” Lindsey said. “He's had some limited throwing on the side, kind of rehabbing and stuff, but he's dialed in and helping me coach the young quarterbacks, which I think is important. Sean's played a lot. He's got a lot of knowledge and a lot of foundation to lean on.”
