Montravius Adams ‘anxious’ to see how his NFL draft experience unfolds

Former Auburn defensive lineman Montravius Adams gave scouts their money’s worth in recent weeks.
A series of strong performances during the pre-draft workout circuit — at the Senior Bowl, NFL scouting combine and Auburn’s pro day — has the defender feeling good about his draft stock.
“I feel like I helped myself tremendously,” Adams said after Auburn’s pro day. “Every day I get up and go out and work I feel like I helped myself. Me just getting up and going to work every day, I’m trying to be the best I can be.”
Adams improved his 40-yard dash time (4.83, 4.85) at the Tigers’ annual talent showcase from the strong number he put up at the combine (4.87) where he also had 22 reps at the bench press, a 29-inch vertical jump, 108-inch broad jump and ran the 3-cone drill in 7.62 seconds.
While the grueling training process for the NFL draft might be off-putting to some athletes, Adams has embraced it.
“It’s a great process,” Adams said. “It’s kind of winding down a little bit but for the part that I already I had, I really enjoyed it; from my last game to training to the Senior Bowl, to Combine, to now pro day.”
Adams credited the years he spent with Auburn’s defensive line coach Rodney Garner for helping him handle anything NFL scouts, coaches and executives threw at him.
“I don’t feel like I could have got any more preparation, especially with me being with coach G for four years,” Adams said. “It makes a lot of stuff just easy. Being here I feel like I’ve been through a lot of adversity, so the little stuff that they try to get to me with I don’t feel like it affects me more than it would affect some people.”
NFLDraftScout.com projects Adams as a second- to third-round pick as the No. 7 defensive tackle on the board.
Unlike his friend and former teammate Carl Lawson, Adams didn’t offer any insight into where he thinks a team will draft him.
“I don’t even know man,” Adams said. “I’m just happy and anxious to see what comes.”
Adams is confident his skill set will make him a fit on any NFL roster.
“Just a player who’s going to be very versatile just position-wise,” Adams said. “The player who’s going to bring great leadership to the team, great winning characteristics and I’m a great people person.”
