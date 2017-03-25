Auburn QB Sean White competing for starting job with plate in arm

Auburn quarterback Sean White is carrying an extra piece of equipment this spring as he competes for the starting job.
Doctors inserted a metal plate in his right forearm during the offseason from the injury he suffered during a 35-19 loss in the Sugar Bowl.
“I never got a cast,” White said. “I got a plate in there, so that was like a cast. I just wore a split or whatever you call it, but a couple of weeks ago I got it off. It’s much better without it.”
The plate remains as coaches keep a watchful eye on the quarterback’s rehab process. White still isn’t cleared for contact and hasn’t participated in any full team drills — including a scrimmage at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday — this spring.
“I can do everything except for the team stuff because they're afraid it will get banged by accident or something like that,” White said. “I can throw as much as I want pretty much. I've been getting 7-on-7's and 1-on-1's and everything that basically doesn't involve scrimmaging.”
White isn’t sure when he will be fully cleared.
“Hopefully soon,” White said. “I don’t know if it will be after spring or whatever, I can be full go pretty soon.”
Auburn’s coaching staff isn’t saying much about White’s recovery timeline either.
Malzahn maintains White is on a pitch count this spring while new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey pledged to wait all the way until fall camp to make a decision on the quarterback competition in order to give White additional recovery time.
White appreciates Lindsey’s assurances.
“I think the coaches and stuff have done me right and given me a fair chance and say that, ‘We’re going to wait until Sean gets healthy to make a decision,’ and stuff like that. So I appreciate that,” White said.
For a quarterback who played through a significant shoulder injury late last season, it’s not easy watching the quarterback competition unfold from the sidelines.
White admits it’s “frustrating,” but he’s not letting the injury keep him from improving this spring.
“I want to be out there playing and scrimmaging and stuff like that, but it’s out of my control,” White said. “I’m just trying to do the most I can to still get the mental reps and still get the reps in other ways—7 on 7, 1 on 1—so I can still learn the offense and make progress in that way.”
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, @wareagleextra
