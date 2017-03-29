Auburn WRs coach Kodi Burns downplays Kyle Davis absence this spring

Auburn wide receivers coach Kodi Burns isn’t worried about Kyle Davis making up for lost time.
Davis was the team’s top freshman receiver last season — 12 catches for 248 yards with two touchdowns — from the star-studded group of players the Tigers signed at the position in 2016.
Instead of competing for a starting job, Davis is away from the team dealing with “personal business.”
Davis was originally expected to miss only the first two weeks of spring camp, but coach Gus Malzahn announced on March 21 the receiver wouldn’t be back until the fall.
Burns downplayed Davis’ absence when the assistant coach met with the media on Tuesday.
“I’m not too much concerned about it,” Burns said.
Burns offered Davis a pledge of support, but declined to elaborate on the issues keeping the receiver away from the team.
“I mean we’re rooting for Kyle,” Burns said. “It’s personal matters and all those things. We’ll just see when it happens.”
Burns doesn’t see Davis falling behind his teammates as a result of the missed the missed practice time. Davis, who enrolled early as a freshman, missed spring practice last year due to a shoulder injury.
“I think he can pick up in the fall,” Burns said. “He’s a guy that, you know, played some last year. So he understands the offense and kind of what we do. I know we tweaked a few things, but I think he’ll be fine.”
Burns put it on the shoulder’s of Auburns quarterbacks to help Davis be ready for the fall.
“With the quarterbacks understanding what we’re doing now -- they can take those guys out there and do it on their own,” Burns said.
