Live Blog: No. 6 Auburn hosts No. 1 Alabama in Iron Bowl showdown

Auburn takes a 7-0 lead on Kerryon Johnson's 3-yard touchdown pass to Nate Craig-Myers. Yes, you read that correctly. The Tigers get tricky for their first points today, trusting Johnson to make the throw on what we can only assume Alabama thought would be a sure run. Not so fast. The Tigers are on top early.
5:22, 1Q: Auburn opts for its first timeout in the first quarter. The Tigers are in the midst of an impressive drive, which has currently gone 87 yards. Auburn has used several screens through its first two drives, and for the most part, they've worked well against the Alabama defense.
12:24, 1Q: Auburn's first drive showed a little bit of promise thanks to the Tigers getting the ball out to the outside of the field, but it didn't last long. Stidham comes up about a yard short on third down, and the Tigers punt the ball away.
Pregame: Former Auburn defensive back Chris Davis came out and led the Tigers crowd in some of the pre-game cheers. Auburn sure hopes this matchup ends the same way it did in 2013 when Davis was the hero.
Here are today's starters vs Alabama. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/iB6ev2m2ZY— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 25, 2017
Walking through Auburn’s campus en route to the stadium at 11 a.m., it was obvious fans of both teams were already out in full force.
IT'S GAMEDAY IN AUBURN! People already out in droves as we get ready for the Iron Bowl pic.twitter.com/Qo66HKENs0— WarEagleExtra (@wareagleextra) November 25, 2017
And, of course, the College GameDay set was packed as the fans awaited guest picker Charles Barkley’s appearance on the show.
Just a glimpse of the College GameDay setup this morning pic.twitter.com/PrehqAhabq— WarEagleExtra (@wareagleextra) November 25, 2017
The Details
When: 3:30 p.m. EST
Where to Watch: CBS (Commentators: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
All-Time Series Record: Alabama leads the series 45-31-1. The two teams have met every year since 1948.
Last Meeting: Alabama defeated Auburn in Tuscaloosa 30-12 in 2016.
What’s on the Line: Frankly, everything for both teams. The winner of today’s Iron Bowl clinches the SEC West division and punches its ticket to play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game next Saturday. For Auburn, that would mean a rematch with a team it dominated 40-17 on Nov. 11. The winner of the SEC Championship is all but guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff.
