An anonymous SEC coach gave this scorching take on Gus Malzahn in national magazine

Lindy’s Sports annual college magazine typically asks SEC football coaches about the other teams in the conference and prints their responses under the condition of anonymity. When the topic of Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn came up, one coach didn’t hold back.

"Auburn is paying Gus Malzahn $50 million [Malzahn’s seven-year contract pays him $49 million], and he underachieved again," the SEC coach told Lindy’s. "If Nick Saban had Auburn's talent, he'd have won national championships the last two years. Auburn had the best front seven in college ball last year, but the offense sometimes disappears.

"If Gus would leave (offensive coordinator) Chip Lindsey alone, Auburn would be more explosive. Instead, they lost to Central Florida (in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl) and got the crap kicked out of them by Georgia in the SEC championship game after beating Georgia a few weeks before. And they give him a new contract? For what? Mediocrity?"

The Tigers beat two No. 1 teams in the 2017 season and ended the regular season with 10 victories. Auburn then ended the year with two consecutive losses, falling in the SEC Championship Game to Georgia in Atlanta 28-7 then losing in the Peach Bowl to undefeated UCF 34-27.

Auburn will try to break its Atlanta losing streak on Sept. 1 when it opens the 2018 season against Washington in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.