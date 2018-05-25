Auburn has four of South Point’s 2018 Games of the Year. Here are the Tigers’ odds

The South Point Hotel and Casino released point spreads for its college football “Game of the Year” list on Thursday. The list consists of 79 games starting with four matchups in Week 2 and running all the way to the Army vs. Navy game on Dec. 8.
The Auburn Tigers appear four times in the sports book’s season-long list. The odds on those games are as follows:
Week 3, Sept. 15: LSU at Auburn (-12)
Week 4, Sept. 22: Arkansas at Auburn (-23)
Week 11, Nov. 10: Auburn (+3) at Georgia
Week 13, Nov. 24: Auburn (+7) at Alabama
Auburn opens its 2018 season against Washington on Sept. 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tigers are a 3-point favorite in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, according to South Point.
