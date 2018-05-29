Kirby Smart, Gus Malzahn would like to see the same change to their schedules

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn would like for his team to not travel to both Georgia and Alabama in the same season.
Guess what: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is all in on this idea.
The reason Smart would like to make this work is because Georgia's schedule has it playing at Auburn, at Tennessee and at Georgia Tech every other season. Breaking up the away schedule would appear to be beneficial for both head coaches.
"I think it can make it more consistent," Smart said. "It can balance things out. It would probably be helpful in the long run, but I've got a feeling there's more to it than just us and them. It always affects so many moving parts, but it would be nice if we could do that."
Georgia and Auburn got on its current rotation after the SEC expanded to 14 teams. To make the change in scheduling work at the time, Georgia traveled to Auburn two years in a row in 2012 and 2013, which created the schedule rotation the teams are now in.
This season, Auburn will have to face both the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide on the road. The Tigers defeated both teams at home in 2017. Georgia, which played Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia Tech on the road last year, will get all three of those teams at home in 2018.
To change this rotation, Georgia would likely host Auburn in consecutive seasons. And by doing so, it could help balance out both teams' road schedules on a yearly basis.
Smart, however, has a feeling the SEC may not be thinking too much about this particular predicament between Georgia and Auburn.
"I feel like if we could fix it from that perspective it would help and it would help not to have two road games back to back for us in the situation we had this year with the Auburn and the Georgia Tech back to back," Smart said. "But it's not exactly high up on the priority list. I understand there are problems and difficulties with trying to appease everybody, obviously with the SEC as a conference having to do it."
