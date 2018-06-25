An Auburn fan trolls the Alabama Crimson Tide with this one-of-a-kind license plate

Nov. 30 will mark the five-year anniversary of the Kick Six, the unforgettable Iron Bowl game in which Auburn beat Alabama on a missed field goal returned for a touchdown. Although some time has passed since the classic Iron Bowl showdown, Auburn fans are still reminding the Crimson Tide faithful about what went down.
ESPN’s Peter Burns tweeted out a photo Monday of an Auburn fan’s license plate. The North Carolina plate reads “T:01”, referencing the one second remaining when Alabama lined up for a potential game-winning 57-yard field goal.
After officials determined there was one second left for the Crimson Tide, Alabama kicker Adam Griffith’s missed field goal was returned 109 yards by Chris Davis to give Auburn a 34-28 victory. The win sent the Tigers to the SEC Championship Game en route to the National Championship Game.
Auburn’s 26-14 victory over Alabama last November gave the Tigers their first win over the Crimson Tide since the Kick Six. The two will face off on Nov. 24 in Tuscaloosa.
