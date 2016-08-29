Photo Gallery: A look back at the game programs from Auburn and Clemson's lost rivalry

Auburn and Clemson have a surprising amount of shared history for two teams that never spent time in the same conference. Here's a look back at program covers for games between the teams going all the way back to the 1940's.
Courtesy of Auburn University Library
mniziolek@ledger-enquirer.com
The program for Auburn's game against Clemson on Nov. 29, 1941. Auburn won it's homecoming 28-7 over Clemson, the team's worst defeat since 1936.
The program for Auburn's game against Clemson on Nov. 23, 1946. Clemson beat Auburn in Montgomery 21-13 snapping a three-game losing streak to the Alabama school. Auburn had the ball at Clemson's 15-yard line as time expired.
The program for Auburn's game at Clemson on Nov. 22, 1947. Clemson won its homecoming game 34-18 behind a standout performance from tailback Bobby Gage. Gage scored all five of his team's touchdown and put up 374 yards of total offense.
The program for Auburn's game against Clemson on Nov. 26, 1949 in Mobile, which ended in a 20-20 tie. Auburn could have won the game if it connected on an extra point when it tied the game in the fourth quarter.
The program for Auburn's game at Clemson on Nov. 24, 1951. According to former Clemson SID Brett Breedin, the game was a must win for a 6-2 Clemson team looking to make a bowl game. Clemson managed to shut Auburn out for a second straight year in the 34-0 win, but it would be 60 years before Clemson would get back in the win column over Auburn.
The program for Auburn's game at Clemson on Nov. 21, 1953. Auburn won the game 45-19 on the way to a 7-3-1 season and appearance in the Gator Bowl.
The program for Auburn's game against Clemson on Nov. 20, 1954. Auburn pushed its win streak over Clemson to three games with a 27-6 win.
The program for Auburn's game against Clemson on Nov. 19, 1955. After Auburn's 21-0 win in Mobile, the teams wouldn't play again until the 1961 season.
The program for Auburn's game against Clemson on Oct. 28, 1961, a game Auburn won 24-14. It was the first time famed artist Phil Neel created a cover for the rivalry, making reference to the shared history between the programs by calling the Clemson mascot "Cousin Clem."
The program for Auburn's game at Clemson on Oct. 27, 1962. Auburn won 17-14 to extend its win streak over Clemson to six games. The teams wouldn't play another one possession game against each other until the 1998 Peach Bowl. The game at Clemson still featured a Phil Neel illustrated cover. The Aubie creator pulled double-duty drawing a number of Clemson program covers over the years.
The program for Auburn's game against Clemson on Oct. 27, 1967, which Auburn won 43-21.
The program for Auburn's game at Clemson on October 12, 1968. The Phil Neel cover features a "family reunion" between the two mascots for a game that Auburn won 21-10.
The program for Auburn's game against Clemson on October 11, 1969. It was most lopsided game in the series history with Auburn winning 51-0. The program is notable as it features the first official appearance of the "Aubie" nickname for Auburn's tiger mascot.
The program for Auburn's game at Clemson on October 10, 1970. Auburn won the game 44-0 with a then-sophomore Johnny Simmons at defensive back. "I think we beat them pretty handily if I remember correctly," Simmons said last week.
The program for Auburn's game against Clemson on October 23, 1971. The homecoming game was the last time Auburn played Clemson in the regular season until the 2010. Auburn won the game 35-13.
The program cover for Auburn's game against Clemson on Jan. 2, 1998. Auburn came back from a 17-6 deficit in the Peach Bowl thanks to three unanswered scores in the fourth quarter to win 21-17.
The program cover for Auburn's game against Clemson on Sept. 18, 2010. Auburn scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to erase a 17-3 first half deficit. Wes Byrum kicked a 39-yard field goal in overtime to give Auburn the 27-24 win.
The program for Auburn's game against Clemson on Nov. 9, 1940. It was the first game in more than a decade between the programs. Auburn won its homecoming game 21-7 over Clemson in front of 11,000 fans.
