SEC Preseason Rankings: Alabama and Tennessee heavy favorites in the SEC

1. Alabama (14-1; 7-1 SEC) — Alabama hasn’t settled on a quarterback, but Nick Saban has been able to manage position battles at the position going into the season before. The Crimson Tide’s defense lost four defensive starters to the NFL draft, but somehow don’t look like they will miss a beat. (Vasha Hunt | AP Photo)
2. Tennessee (9-4; 5-3 SEC) — Tennessee can see the path towards an SEC Championship. It has the talent and the schedule lined up to make a run, but can the Volunteers handle the raised expectations. Team had a series of heartbreaking losses last year, will one added year of experience for key players Joshua Dobbs and Jalen Hurd help the program turn the corner? (Wade Payne | AP Photo)
3. LSU (9-3; 5-3 SEC) — Leonard Fournette is enough to put LSU right next to the top teams in the conference. No one is hoping quarterback Brandon Harris improves more than Fournette. If LSU can present opposing teams with a serious threat in the passing game than Fournette could be in for a monster year. (Bob Levey | AP Photo)
4. Florida (10-4; 7-1 SEC) — Florida won’t get to surprise anybody this year. The Gators have high expectations following Jim McElwain’s first season. The defense will against power Florida through the SEC East, but McElwain should be able to coax some improvement out of the offense. (Gary McCullough | AP Photo)
5. Ole Miss (10-3; 6-2 SEC) — The best quarterback in the conference makes Ole Miss a looming presence in the rankings, but a games against Florida State and Alabama won’t allow the team any time smoothing out the rough edges around Chad Kelly. (Bruce Newman | AP Photo)
6. Texas A&M (8-5; 4-4 SEC) — Texas A&M has talent up and down the roster and intriguing grad transfer at quarterback Trevor Knight. If Knight is the quarterback that was a one-time star in the making at Oklahoma he could take the Aggies places. Team also needs to avoid distractions that were far too common last year. (Timothy Hurst | AP Photo)
7. Georgia (10-3; 5-3 SEC) — New coach Kirby Smart hasn’t settled on a quarterback, but does it matter? The team’s success will come down to Nick Chubb, a Heisman contender if he stays healthy. It would help if backup Sony Michel can get back to 100 percent to provide a one-two punch. (John Roark | AP Photo)
8. Arkansas (8-5; 5-3 SEC) — Arkansas seems like a middle of the pack team at first glance. The Razorbacks have to replace starting quarterback Brandon Allen, running back Alex Collins and tight end Hunter Henry. Team isn’t without offensive talent and has the benefit of returning a large number of starters on defense. (Brynn Anderson | AP Photo)
9. Vanderbilt (4-8; 2-6) — Running back Ralph Webb continues to go quietly under the radar. With Webb and a talented defense with experience, Vanderbilt could surprise team if its offense can be more effective overall. Team also has to build a winning mentality after many years in the SEC’s basement. (Brynn Anderson | AP Photo)
10. Auburn (7-6; 2-6 SEC) — Auburn has more questions than answers on offense or as offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee put it, “ a lot of unknowns.” Sean White might be the quarterback, but team needs to settle on a starting running back and receivers. Defense should be improved, but offense may take a further step back. (Michael Niziolek | ledger-enquirer.com)
11. South Carolina (3-9; 1-7 SEC) — Will Muschamp has work to do inheriting a South Carolina without a quarterback, top skill players and a defense without its top player. The Gamecocks took a hit when linebacker Skai Moore was ruled out for the season with a neck injury. Muschamp will get the defense figured out, but it won’t be an instant turnaround. (Brynn Anderson | AP Photo)
12. Kentucky (5-7; 2-6 SEC) — Kentucky’s pass game sputtered last season behind quarterback Patrick Towles. Towles is gone and the Wildcats have a new offensive coordinator. If team couldn’t win close games behind a veteran starter last year, it could be in for some struggles this fall as it retools. (Brynn Anderson | AP Photo)
13. Missouri (5-7; 1-7 SEC) — Missouri’s talent level on offense is woefully behind the defense. Team held opponents 16.2 points a game last season and still only managed to win one conference game. Can the Tigers maintain that level of defensive consistency while the offense continues to tread water? Missouri isn’t a title contender out East. (Brynn Anderson | AP Photo)
14. Mississippi State (9-4; 4-4 SEC) — The challenge of replacing Dak Prescott isn’t going to be an easy one. Ironically, the team’s deepest position group might be wide receiver led by the talented Fred Ross, but getting those guys the ball is going to be an issue. The Bulldogs are also working on installing Peter Sirmon’s new defensive system. (Brynn Anderson | AP Photo)
