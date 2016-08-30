War Eagle Extra

August 30, 2016 12:36 PM

Auburn reveals week one depth chart for opener against Clemson

By Michael Niziolek

mniziolek@ledger-enquirer.com

AUBURN, Ala.

Auburn announced the two-deep depth chart for its opener against Clemson on Tuesday.

Coach Gus Malzahn previously announced Sean White as the team’s quarterback last week, but saved the rest of the lineup for game week.

Many of the biggest unknowns were still on the offensive side of the ball with Auburn waiting to announce the team’s backup quarterback, starting wide receivers and running back.

The Tigers cleared up two of the three with Tuesday’s announcement.

White’s backup was announced as Jeremy Johnson OR John Franklin III. It was one of six “ORs” listed next to players on the offensive side of the ball.

Auburn will go with sophomore Kerryon Johnson as the team’s starting running back and Kamryn Pettway as the backup. The team’s starting receivers will be Marcus Davis, Ryan Davis, Stanton Truitt OR Will Hastings and Darius Slayton.

The starting offensive line is as expected with Austin Golson at left tackle, Alex Kozan at left guard, Xavieer Dampeer at center, Braden Smith at right guard and Robert Leff at right tackle.

Auburn’s defense features the lone true freshman listed as a starter in Marlon Davidson. He is the starting defensive end listed opposite Carl Lawson with Montravius Adams and Dontavius Russell at the tackle spots.

“He (Marlon) made an immediate impact in the spring that has carried over to fall camp,” Malzahn said Tuesday.

The linebackers could feature a number of combinations with two starting positions listed as OR — Deshaun Davis OR Tre’ Williams at middle linebacker and Montavius Atkinson OR T.J. Neal on the weakside. Darrell Williams is listed as the team’s starting strong side linebacker.

Auburn’s secondary features Javaris Davis (DB), Rudy Ford (FS), Tray Matthews (SS) and Carlton Davis (DB). Ford is also listed as the team’s top safety at nickel. Stephen Roberts, who was arrested last week, wasn’t included on the depth chart. Malzahn announced he was suspended for the opener and will revaluate his status on a week to week basis.

Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, mniziolek@ledger-enquirer.com, @wareagleextra

Quarterback

  • Sean White
  • Jeremy Johnson OR
  • John Franklin III

Running back

  • Kerryon Johnson
  • Kamryn Pettway

H-Back

  • Chandler Cox
  • Landon Rice

Tight End

  • Jalen Harris OR
  • Landon Rice

Wide Receiver

  • Marcus Davis
  • Nate Craig-Myers OR
  • Jason Smoth

Wide Receiver

  • Ryan Davis
  • Eli Stove

Wide Receiver

  • Stanton Truitt OR
  • Will Hastings

Wide Receiver

  • Darius Slayton
  • Tony Stevens OR
  • Kyle Davis

Left Tackle

  • Austin Golson
  • Darius James

Left Guard

  • Alex Kozan
  • Deon Mix OR
  • Marquel Harrell

Center

  • Xavier Dampeer
  • Kaleb Kim

Right Guard

  • Braden Smith
  • Mike Horton

Right Tackle

  • Robert Leff
  • Prince Tega Wanogho

Special Teams

Placekicker

  • Daniel Carlson
  • Ian Shannon

Punter

  • Kevin Phillips
  • Ian Shannon

Holder

  • Tyler Stovall
  • John Franklin III

Long snapper

  • Ike Powell
  • Zach Wade OR
  • Clarke Smith

Punt Returner

  • Marcus Davis
  • Ryan Davis

Kick Returner

  • Rudy Ford OR
  • Kerryon Johnson
  • Kam Martin AND
  • Stanton Truitt

Defense

Buck

  • Carl Lawson
  • Jeff Holland

Defensive tackle

  • Dontavius Russell
  • Maurice Swain Jr. OR
  • Andrew Williams

Defensive tackle

  • Montravius Adams
  • Derrick Brown OR
  • Devaroe Lawrence

Defensive end

  • Marlon Davidson
  • Byron Cowart OR
  • Paul James III

Middle linebacker

  • Deshaun Davis OR
  • Tre’ Williams

Weakside linebacker

  • Montavius Atkinson OR
  • T.J. Neal

Strongside linebacker

  • Darrell Williams
  • Richard McBryde

Cornerback

  • Javaris Davis
  • Joshua Holsey

Free Safety

  • Rudy Ford
  • Nick Ruffin

Strong Safety

  • Tray Matthews
  • Markell Boston

Cornerback

  • Carlton Davis
  • John Broussard Jr.

Nickel

  • Rudy Ford
  • Joshua Holsey

