August 31, 2016 1:36 PM

Opening the vault: A look at the 1926 program for Auburn’s homecoming game against Clemson

AUBURN, Ala.

The Ledger-Enquirer’s look back at the long history between Auburn and Clemson resonated with longtime fans.

Merritt Carothers and his brother Robins Carothers shared this program from Auburn’s 1926 homecoming game against Clemson at Drake Field. Their grandfather Merritt Burns is listed as one of Auburn’s probable starters at left end.

“Unfortunately my grandfather passed away before I was born,” Merritt Carothers said. “Merritt Burns was great friends with Coach Jordan and growing up as a child we would go over to coach's house after Auburn ball games. I do remember Jordan always had great admiration for my grandfather.”

The program is older than anything in the special collections department of Auburn’s University Library.

Auburn won the game 47-0 to stay unbeaten against Clemson in 16 straight matchups going back to 1907. It was the 14th time the Auburn defense posted a shutout during that span.

Check out the attached gallery for a look at the full program including the rosters, list of Auburn’s “Tiger Yells” and pay extra attention to the nicknames on the coach’s page.

