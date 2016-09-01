Comprehensive list of Twitter accounts for Auburn players, coaches

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson is one of the many players on the team active on social media.
Johnson is one of six players on the team with more than 10,000 fans following his Twitter account.
The Madison Academy alum discussed his approach to social media at the start of training camp.
“I never take a lot of things seriously,” Johnson said. “I just kind of bring humor. We’ve got a lot of people who really inspire through their tweets and really get people motivated. It just depends on what you’re looking for that day.”
Last year, Johnson interacted with Olympian Lolo Jones over video of him hurdling a defender in the Arkansas game.
“Superb! Kerryon Johnson. Prime lead leg,” Jones tweeted. “Trail leg snaps down. Would've gave A+ but he didn't run much off hurdle. A-“
Auburn’s running back was quick to respond.
“I'll take an A- from you any day of the week,” Johnson said.
Seventy-five percent of Auburn’s roster (100 players) have an active Twitter account going into the 2016 season.
Some prominent names who stay off social media include defensive lineman Montravius Adams, quarterback Jeremy Johnson, safety Rudy Ford and defensive lineman Devaroe Lawrence.
Another name on that list is Byron Cowart, who deactivated his Twitter account on the advice on defensive line coach Rodney Garner. Cowart posted a pair of tweets expressing his frustration during training camp as a true freshman.
"Being penalized because i was number 1 player but I'm struggling i don't care about the stars,” Cowart tweeted. “So why when i struggle its thrown in my face. How about help me huh?”
Cowart deleted the tweets, but learned a lesson from the incident.
“When you are at that level of popularity or whatever you have to be careful what you tweet, just don’t tweet anything at all, just take the whole Twitter thing down and that’s what I did,” Cowart said.
Garner has delivered a similar message to the other players in his meeting room. “The problem is they’re student-athletes, and everything is magnified,” Garner said in June.
Players
- Devin Adams (QB) — @D_Adams16
- Montavious Atkinson (LB) — @Pob_Dos
- Woody Barrett (QB) — @WoodyB_1
- Markell Boston (S) — @MarkellBoston
- John Broussard (DB) — @SirBroussard
- Derrick Brown (DL) — @DerrickBrownAU5
- Tucker Brown (OL) — @BoinkDox55
- Daniel Carlson (K) — @DanielCarlson38
- Tyler Carr (OL) — @Tcarr75
- Cedric Chambers (RB) — @_ReAlLyHuH_
- Marlon Character (S) — @riptrizzle
- Nick Coe (DL) — @NIckCoe_34
- Chandler Cox (FB) — @chandlercox10
- Nate Craig-Myers (WR) — @NateCraig_AU
- Chase Cramer (FB) — @cramer_chase
- Xavier Dampeer (OL) — @BornToPlay51
- Marlon Davidson (DL) — @marlondavidson7
- Carlton Davis (DB) — @Carlton_Lowkey
- Deshaun Davis (LB) — @_Davis_Boy12
- Javaris Davis (DB) — @javariusdavis1
- Kyle Davis (WR) — @KDSZN
- Marcus Davis (WR) — @Marcus_davis1
- Ryan Davis (WR) — @thaRD5
- Stephen Davis Jr. (RB) — @Mr_davis02
- T.J. Davis (DB) — @TDavisJr13
- Jamel Dean (DB) — @jmd0074
- Jeremiah Dinson (S) — @New_EraJD3
- Bubba Dowdell (OL) — @BubbaDowdell
- Jeff Ford (TE) — @Jeffford13
- John Franklin III (QB) — @jf3_5
- Austin Golson (OL) — @golson_austin
- Eugene Govan (RB) — @true40govan
- Carson Griffis (WR) — @CarsonGriffis14
- Marquel Harrell (OL) — @BWAQuel
- Jalen Harris (TE) — @jharris334
- Will Hastings (WR) — @WillHastings7
- Jeff Holland (DE) — @holland_jeffery
- Josh Holsey (DB) — @HeyItsJholsey
- Mike Horton (OL) — @big_mike247
- Antwuan Jackson (DL) — @Hercules__52
- Jaunta'vius Johnson (DL) — @legacyneverdies
- Kerryon Johnson (RB) — @AyeyoKEJO
- Kaleb Kim (OL) — @KalebKim
- Caleb King (TE) — @Caleb_11King
- Griffin King (WR) — @griffinking89
- Alex Kozan (OL) — @AlexKozan
- Carl Lawson (DL) — @carllawson14
- Sage Ledbetter (K) — @ledman21
- Raymond Lester (DB) — @Big_PlayRay
- Kam Martin (RB) — @TeamKamMartin
- Tray Matthews (S) — @Trigga_Tray28
- Richard McBryde (LB) — @R_Mcbryde15
- Marquis McClain (WR) — @Marquis_McClain
- Jaylen McGriff (WR) — @crimedawgII
- Ryan Meneely (OL) — @MeneelyRyan
- Malik Miller (RB) — @Kemoni_Malik
- Deon Mix (OL) — @DMix_AU_75
- Robert Muschamp (FB) — @robertmuschamp
- Jayvaugh Myers (DB) — @jayvaughn_myers
- T.J. Neal (LB) — @Tneal52
- Spencer Nigh (FB) — @spencernigh
- Pace Ozmint (WR) — @POzmint
- Kamryn Pettway (FB) — @Uno_Kam
- Kevin Phillips (P) — @KevNadian
- Ike Powell (LS) — @Ike_Powell60
- Tyler Queen (QB) — @TQueen_15
- Landon Rice (TE) — @Landonrice44
- Stephen Roberts (DB) — @stephenisland_4
- Nick Ruffin (DB) — @nickruffin20
- Ian Shannon (P) — @ianshannon38
- Bailey Sharp (OL) — @BaileySharp67
- Michael Sherwood (DB) — @lilmikeee36
- Josh Shockley (LB) — @josh_shockley
- Conner Sibley (LB) — @ConnerSibley
- Darius Slayton (WR) — @Young_Slay2
- Jason Smith (WR) — @jsmithqb7
- Tony Stevens (WR) — @Tsteve_ocho
- Eli Stove (WR) — @elijahstove5
- Maurice Swain (DL) — @SwainEra90
- Keenan Sweeney (FB) — @Keenan_Sweeney
- Daniel Thomas (S) — @gamechanger021
- Tre Threat (LB) — @t_threat36
- C.J. Tolbert (RB) — @CT1_Era
- Cameron Toney (LB) — @CToney47
- Stanton Truitt (WR) — @TRUitt_thaTRUth
- Zach Wade (LS) — @zachwade58
- Gary Walker (DL) — @Garywalker96
- Prince Tega Wanogho (OL) — @tega441
- Sean White (QB) — @SeanWhiteAU
- Andrew Williams (DL) — @DrewWill_79
- Darrell Williams (LB) — @darrellw_
- Tre’ Williams (LB) — @Trew30_
Coaches
- Kodi Burns (WRs) — @KodiBurns
- Scott Fountain (Special Teams) — @CoachSFountain
- Rodney Garner (DL) — @coachg76
- Herb Hand (OL) — @CoachHand
- Tim Horton (RB) — @CoachTimHorton
- Rhett Lashlee (OC) — @rhettlashlee
- Gus Malzahn (Head Coach) — @CoachGusMalzahn
- Wes McGriff (DBs) — @coachcrimedawg
- Ryan Russell (Strength and conditioning) — @CoachRussellAU
- Kevin Steele (DC) — @coach_ksteele
- Travis Williams (LBs) — @T_WILL4REAL
