War Eagle Extra

September 1, 2016 6:16 AM

Comprehensive list of Twitter accounts for Auburn players, coaches

War Eagle Extra

Live coverage of Auburn football and other sports

By Michael Niziolek

mniziolek@ledger-enquirer.com

AUBURN, Ala.

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson is one of the many players on the team active on social media.

Johnson is one of six players on the team with more than 10,000 fans following his Twitter account.

The Madison Academy alum discussed his approach to social media at the start of training camp.

“I never take a lot of things seriously,” Johnson said. “I just kind of bring humor. We’ve got a lot of people who really inspire through their tweets and really get people motivated. It just depends on what you’re looking for that day.”

Last year, Johnson interacted with Olympian Lolo Jones over video of him hurdling a defender in the Arkansas game.

“Superb! Kerryon Johnson. Prime lead leg,” Jones tweeted. “Trail leg snaps down. Would've gave A+ but he didn't run much off hurdle. A-“

Auburn’s running back was quick to respond.

“I'll take an A- from you any day of the week,” Johnson said.

Seventy-five percent of Auburn’s roster (100 players) have an active Twitter account going into the 2016 season.

Some prominent names who stay off social media include defensive lineman Montravius Adams, quarterback Jeremy Johnson, safety Rudy Ford and defensive lineman Devaroe Lawrence.

Another name on that list is Byron Cowart, who deactivated his Twitter account on the advice on defensive line coach Rodney Garner. Cowart posted a pair of tweets expressing his frustration during training camp as a true freshman.

"Being penalized because i was number 1 player but I'm struggling i don't care about the stars,” Cowart tweeted. “So why when i struggle its thrown in my face. How about help me huh?”

Cowart deleted the tweets, but learned a lesson from the incident.

“When you are at that level of popularity or whatever you have to be careful what you tweet, just don’t tweet anything at all, just take the whole Twitter thing down and that’s what I did,” Cowart said.

Garner has delivered a similar message to the other players in his meeting room. “The problem is they’re student-athletes, and everything is magnified,” Garner said in June.

Players

Coaches

Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, mniziolek@ledger-enquirer.com, @wareagleextra

Related content

War Eagle Extra

Comments

Videos

Auburn QB Sean White: Proud to live up to team's 'Earn it' motto in winning starting job

View more video

War Eagle Extra

@wareagleextra

Mike Niziolek joins the Ledger-Enquirer after spending the past three years with MLive.com. The past year he covered Eastern Michigan University athletics, including football and recruiting. He also filled in as a backup writer for the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and University of Michigan. Mike is a 2004 graduate of Michigan State.

Sports Videos