September 2, 2016 2:06 AM

Countdown to kickoff: Awards watch on the Plains…

Editor’s note: We are counting down the days until Auburn opens the season against Clemson on Sept. 3 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Check back every morning as we break down the roster, profile key players and look at unanswered questions coming out of training camp.

It wouldn’t hurt Auburn’s chances at success if a few of the Tigers on preseason award watch lists stayed the course.

Twenty-two associations hand out FBS year-end awards with 17 of them revealing a preseason watch list.

Here is a look at the Auburn players who received recognition before the season-opener…

  • Maxwell Award (College Player of the Year) — N/A
  • Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year) — Carl Lawson (DE); Rudy Ford (DB)
  • Mackey Award (Tight end) — N/A
  • Rimington Trophy (Center) — N/A
  • Ray Guy Award (Punter) — N/A
  • Lou Groza Award (Kicker) — Daniel Carlson (K)
  • Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Top Defensive Player) — Montravius Adams (DT); Carl Lawson (DE)
  • Outland Trophy (Interior lineman) — Montravius Adams (DT); Alex Kozan (G); Braden Smith (G)
  • Thorpe Award (Defensive backs) — N/A
  • Butkus Award (Linebackers) — N/A
  • Rotary Lombardi Award (Lineman or linebacker) — Montravius Adams (DL); Carl Lawson (DL); Braden Smith (G); Tre Williams (LB)
  • Wuerffel Trophy (Community service) — Daniel Carlson (K)
  • Biletnikoff Award (Receiver) — N/A
  • Davey O’Brien Award (Quarterback) — N/A
  • Doak Walker (Running back) — N/A
  • Walter Camp Player of the Year — N/A
  • Paul Hornung Award (Versatile player) — Rudy Ford (DB)
  • Ted Nendricks (Defensive end) — Carl Lawson

Extra Point: The winner is…

Daniel Carlson is probably the favorite to become a finalist for the aforementioned awards. Carlson was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza last season ultimately losing out to UCLA’s Kam’imi Fairbairn.

Carlson’s numbers are largely dependent on how Auburn’s offense performs — good or bad — with the kicker waiting on the sidelines until called.

If Auburn’s offense improves or takes a step back, it could have a negative impact on Carlson’s chances at being a Groza finalist for a second straight year.

Keep an eye out on Auburn’s interior lineman up for the Outland Trophy as well. Braden Smith and Alex Kozan have already developed a reputation as strong tandem inside, but won’t be completely dependent on others to bolster their chances.

Montravius Adams shouldn’t be overlooked either. If Auburn’s defensive line is as talented as coaches are saying than Adams could be ready for a breakout year statistically. Teams won’t be able to double-team him having to worry about Carl Lawson, Marlon Davidson and Dontavius Russell.

Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, mniziolek@ledger-enquirer.com, @wareagleextra

