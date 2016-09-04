Chandler Cox: 'You want the miracle to happen'

Auburn defensive coach Rodney Garner likes freshman Marlon Davidson's maturity for a true freshman, but the lineman still has plenty to learn about what it takes to compete at the FBS-level. The coach shares two humorous stories he's used as teaching moments to get through to Davidson.
Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee met with the media for the first time in training camp Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. Lashlee spent plenty of time discussing the quarterback battle and John Franklin III.
Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson has found himself in the spotlight without one carry. Johnson is in line for the starting tailback role following Jovon Robinson's dismissal from the team. Here's what coaches and players have said over the first two days of camp.