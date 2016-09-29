Alabama linebacker Tim Williams arrested on gun charge

Alabama outside linebacker Tim Williams was arrested by the University of Alabama Police Department early Thursday morning and was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit. His bond is set at $300.
According to multiple reports, police officers patrolling the parking lot of Publix on University Blvd., smelled marijuana coming from Williams’ Chevrolet Impala. Upon searching the vehicle, police found a plastic bag containing marijuana as well as a Glock 41 pistol.
A passenger, who is not involved with the Alabama football team, claimed possession of the marijuana and claimed he was holding it for a friend.
Williams informed police that he purchased the gun from a store in Louisiana nearly a month ago. He said the store gave him a temporary permit but that he did not have it in his possession. Williams then showed officers the receipt for the gun, saying that he thought it would qualify for a permit. He was then told by officers that a valid permit was needed carry a concealed firearm before being arrested on a misdemeanor charge.
Later in the day Thursday, Williams tweeted “Thank god a mistake worth learning from.” from his Twitter account @JaYbOi225.
Through four games this season, Williams has recorded six tackles and 1.5 sacks. Last season, Williams finished second on the team with 10.5 sacks while playing primarily on third downs.
Williams, a senior, came to the team as a four-star recruit from Baton Rouge, La., in the class of 2013. He is viewed as one of the key members of Alabama’s defense this season
Alabama will host Kentucky on Saturday before traveling to No. 20 Arkansas and No. 11 Tennessee in the following weeks.
