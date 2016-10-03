Jacobs shines in first start

The scoreboard at Bryant-Denny Stadium before the game announced sophomore Damien Harris as Alabama’s starting running back.
However, it was Joshua Jacobs who lined up in the backfield for the Crimson Tide on its opening drive. By the end of the night, the true freshman was busy announcing himself as one of the Tide’s deadliest weapons on offense.
Making his first start of his career, Jacobs rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while adding three catches for 44 yards in the Tide’s 34-6 win over the Wildcats. The performance helped him garner SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Monday.
“Joshua is a hard-working, very instinctive player,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game Saturday. “He really understands how to hit the hole and make cuts. He’s got quickness. He’s got a little burst in acceleration. He’s got good hands.”
Jacobs has used all of that this season. Through five games the freshman has rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries, an average of 7.35 yards per attempt. Most of those stats have come in the Tide’s last two games, as Harris left the Kent State game with a sprained ankle and was limited Saturday night.
Jacobs’ ability to take on the majority of the carries at running back meant the Tide was able to allow Harris to properly nurse his ankle. That could come in handy, as No. 1 Alabama faces back-to-back trips to No. 16 Arkansas and No. 9 Tennessee before returning home to play No. 8 Texas A&M in the next three weeks.
“(Harris) was coming off of a little bit of a high ankle sprain and wasn’t able to practice much this week,” Saban said after the game. “He was OK and cleared to play in the game, but we decided that we would just spot play him and use him on third-down situations. That gave Josh a little more of an opportunity and he took advantage of it and did a great job.”
With the departure of Heisman winner Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake, the Tide’s top two rushers last season, Saban said he knew he was going to need one of his freshmen to step up at running back.
However, Jacobs’ freshman status appears to be in name only. Everything the 5-foot-10, 204-pound back does on the field screams of veteran presence.
“He really burst on the scene in fall camp,” Safety Ronnie Harrison said after the game. “He’s just a guy who is a smart runner. He runs behind his pads, he’s good with his feet, he’s just an explosive player.”
With Alabama struggling to move the ball early in the second quarter, the Tide turned to Jacobs to shoulder the load. The freshman took six carries for 57 yards on Alabama’s second possession of the quarter, ending the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Tide up 10-3.
“He runs very physically,” Center Bradley Bozeman said Monday. “He doesn’t stop. He keeps going like you’re supposed to do. He’s a great runner.”
The drive saw Alabama run the ball seven straight times, with the Tide’s offensive line carving up running lanes for Jacobs to break through. After the game, the freshman was quick to thank the line for their efforts.
Bozeman said the respect is mutual and credited Jacobs on his ability to hit the holes that are presented for him.
“I mean, it’s great,” Bozeman said. “Anybody with good vision that can run the ball hard is great for us. We have to do what we have to do up front and he does what he has to do in the backfield.”
Another week of rest might see Harris replace Jacobs in the starting lineup this Saturday, both on the scoreboard and on the field. Despite missing the majority of the last two games, Harris still leads the team with 356 yards on 42 carries this season. After the game against Kentucky, Saban said he had confidence in both backs moving forward.
Alabama travels to Arkansas this week to take on a Razorbacks team that ranks No. 73 in rush defense, allowing opponents 163.4 yards per game on the ground.
