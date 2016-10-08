Hurts accounts for four TDs as Bama rolls Hogs

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts did it with his legs at first, then added his arm later.
All together, he was too much for the Arkansas Razorbacks as No. 1-ranked Alabama routed the Hogs 49-30 on Saturday night.
Hurts scored on a 5-yard run with 7:13 left in the first quarter.
Less than two minutes later, he scored from 6 yards out and the Tide had a 14-0 lead with 5:25 left in the first quarter.
Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen tried to keep pace.
He found Jeremy Sprinkle for a 24-yard TD pass with 1:54 left in the first quarter.
But after forcing Alabama to punt, Arkansas fumbled and Bama linebacker Tim Williams picked it up and ran in from 23 yards out and a 21-7 lead.
Bama pulled away from there.
Hurts found Damien Harris for a 56-yard TD pass and a 28-7 lead with 8:53 left before intermission.
After an Arkansas field goal, Bo Scarbrough gave the Tide a 25-point lead, 35-10, on a 21-yard run.
Arkansas scored with just 29 seconds left in the half as Allen found Keon Hatcher from 16 yards out.
Hurts picked up his second TD pass of the game with 11:10 left in the third quarter. This one was a 4-yarder to Calvin Ridley, which gave the Tide a 42-17 lead.
But Arkansas wouldn’t go quietly. Allen hit Hatcher for a 10-yard TD pass to poull the Razorbacks back to within 18, 42-24, with 3:57 left in the thrid quarter.
Arkansas held Alabama and was driving for another score inside the Tide 20. But Allen threw a pass off his back foot into traffic in the end zone, Minkah Fitzpatrick picked it off about 5 yards deep in the end zone. He picked up a convoy of blockers down the left sideline and returned it all the way for a touchdown and a 49-24 lead with 10:18 left in the game.
Raleigh Williams scored for Arkansas from 3 yards out, but the Hogs missed the 2-point conversion.
Alabama hosts Tennessee on Oct. 15 with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.
