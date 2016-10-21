Alabama’s secondary rallies behind Jackson

Enough was enough.
Following Alabama’s game against Arkansas, safety Eddie Jackson called for a change. The Crimson Tide had just given up 400 passing yards for the second time this season, and that didn’t sit well so well with the senior leader.
After the game, Jackson sent out a group message to the secondary, stating there would be a private meeting the following Monday to prevent that kind of performance from ever happening again.
“I just told those guys, I basically said it was my fault,” Jackson said Wednesday. “Being their leader, I wasn’t leading. I wasn’t setting the right example. We needed to get back to where we were before the USC game with our preparation and things like that. I felt like we were lax in practice and taking things and taking teams light so we just had to get back going.”
Alabama’s secondary rallied behind its leader, entering last week’s preparation against Tennessee with extra focus and dedication. The results paid off, as the Tide shut down the Volunteers in a 49-10 victory.
Alabama limited the Volunteers to 131 yards through the air, holding Tennessee starting quarterback to 16 of 27 passing for 92 yards and an interception, which was returned 58 yards for a touchdown by Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison.
“We knew we were better than what we showed last week,” Harrison said after the game. “We just had to come out and get back to practicing the right way and getting good habits. We did that, and it showed.”
The private meeting is just one example of how Jackson has stepped into a more vocal leadership role in his senior season. He has served as one of the Tide’s team captains multiple times this season, gaining the praise of Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
“He’s kind of a leader in the secondary and really does a good job of quarterbacking that group and communicating and making the calls,” Saban said during the SEC teleconference Wednesday. “He’s got a lot of experience. I think he’s got a lot of confidence. I think all those things affect other players in a positive way.”
Jackson praised his fellow teammates Wednesday, crediting them for buying into Alabama’s process. As receptive as his teammates are to criticism, Jackson also asks them to continue to keep him in check as well.
“Marlon came and told me, ‘Thanks, Eddie. Keep challenging me every day.’” Jackson said. “I tell those guys, ‘Keep challenging me to be a good leader, a good football player.’”
The Tide’s secondary will look to continue its recent success Saturday as it hosts No. 6 Texas A&M on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Aggies will bring the SEC’s top offense into Bryant-Denny Stadium, averaging 532.83 yards per game this season.
Leading the way for Texas A&M is quarterback Trevor Knight, who has passed for 1,500 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 502 yards and nine more scores on the ground this season. Knight has had success against Alabama in the past, completing 32 of 44 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns while with Oklahoma during a 45-31 victory over the Tide in the 2014 Sugar Bowl .
“He's able to extend plays with his feet and he has a nice arm and great receivers, so we really have to play our game,” Jackson said. “We have to keep those guys covered. We've been working on a scrambling drill in practice this week, keeping guys covered while the quarterback is scrambling and not coming out of coverage."
After another solid week in practice, Jackson believes he will have himself and his teammates refocussed and ready for the challenge.
“We feel pretty good,” Jackson said Wednesday. “Today’s practice was a good practice. We still got some things we need to finish out tomorrow and get right. (We’re) pretty ready.”
Tony Tsoukalas writes for the Anniston Star. You can write to him at ttsoukalas@annistonstar.com
Texas A&M at Alabama
- When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday
- TV: CBS, 3:30 p.m.
- Radio: WIOL-FM 95.7, 12:30 p.m.
