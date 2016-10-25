Alabama’s Johnson asks Saban plenty of questions

There isn’t much Alabama head football coach Nick Saban can teach head basketball coach Avery Johnson on the basketball court.
However, watching Saban dribble up the court in the many noon-time pick-up basketball games, Johnson has learned one valuable lesson — take care of the ball. Johnson ripped on his football counterpart, joking that Saban isn’t much of a shooter on the court. Instead, Johnson said Saban is much more content dribbling up the court and safely dishing the ball to someone else to make a play.
It might seem like a small detail, but Saban’s obsession with protecting the ball is the first thing that comes to Johnson’s mind when he looks back at the lessons he has picked up from the football coach since joining the Crimson Tide last year.
“It’s not rocket science, but we spend a lot of time on decisions that players make with the ball,” Johnson said. “Imagine a guy who gets an interception at the 50-yard line and he’s running it to the end zone and he makes a decision at the 20-yard line to start celebrating and somebody comes and tips the ball from the behind and the other team recovers the ball because he made a poor decision.”
Johnson, who is heading into his second season with Alabama, said he immediately turned to Saban upon taking the job last year. The energetic former NBA coach has plenty in common with Saban, who spent two years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins before joining the Tide. However, Johnson wanted to do a little more than share stories.
“I didn’t know him at all, I just wanted to break the ice,” Johnson said. “I just wanted to say, ‘Look, you're a legend, a hall of famer, statue in front of the stadium, there’s no ego involved with me. I need your help. I’d like you to help us as much as you want to help us.’ ”
Saban was happy to help, although he made sure he got one thing clear right away.
“One of the things I told him when he came here was regardless of the fact that he played 13 years in the league at point guard, if he wanted to play noon-time basketball with us he was going to have to move over to two guard and play off the ball, because I’m the point guard,” Saban said with a smile. “That was the first lesson he had to learn, and he was good about it.”
In all seriousness, Saban said he enjoys working with Johnson and stated the two meet frequently to bounce ideas off each other.
“We talk a lot philosophically about players,” Saban said. “He’s used some of the programs that we’ve used that have helped our players make better choices and decisions. He’s very open to sharing his ideas and thoughts on what has helped him be successful because he has some great experience.”
Johnson said he even turned to Saban to discuss putting together a staff last year before hiring associate head coach John Pelfrey in April.
“Talking to Coach Saban last year, we had a long discussion about my assistant coaching staff,” Johnson said. “It was basically me questioning him about what does he look for in a staff. What do you look for, what type of personality, character, work ethic and especially your coordinators.”
While Saban is more than happy to help, he said he isn’t sure how much the second-year head coach needs his advice. In his first season with the Tide, Johnson led Alabama to an 18-15 record and an at-large bid to the National Invitational Tournament.
Johnson and the Tide will tip off their regular season on Nov. 11 when they host Coastal Carolina at 8 p.m. in Coleman Coliseum.
“Avery’s a special guy,” Saban said. “Hopefully, he can get things going, and I think he’s doing a great job.”
Tony Tsoukalas writes for the Anniston Star. You can write to him at ttsoukalas@annistonstar.com
