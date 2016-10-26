Alabama notes: Saban looks for Eddie Jackson’s replacement

Less than a week before Halloween, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is fast at working piecing together his Frankenstein secondary after senior safety Eddie Jackson suffered a season-ending fractured leg in last week’s 33-14 win over Texas A&M.
Only Saban is attempting to rebuild his monster secondary with five-star talent.
“We're trying to get the best combination of players on the field that we can in every personnel group that we play,” Saban said during his news conference Tuesday. “So we're doing a little experimenting this week and probably after this week we'll decide what's the best way for us to go.”
Tuesday, the experimentation started at safety, where defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was seen working with the unit during the media viewing period. Fitzpatrick seemed to hint at a move to safety Monday when he tweeted “Challenge Accepted” from his Twitter account.
If Fitzpatrick was to move to safety, it would vacate a spot at Star during when the Crimson Tide works out of its nickel package. Defensive back Tony Brown appears to be one of the most like likely candidates to fill the role if that scenario plays out. Brown spent time with the cornerbacks during practice Tuesday and has experience play Star in the past.
Brown missed the Tide’s first four games while serving out a NCAA suspension and has seen most of his time this season on special teams. The 6-foot, 192-pound former five-star is known for his physical approach which should help him if he moves into the Star role.
“It’s always fun to watch him on special teams,” defensive back Marlon Humphrey said. “Sometimes he doesn’t need to make contact, but he just loves to make it. He’s one of those guys that just really loves contact, and having him on our team, I’m just happy we don’t have to go against him.”
Humphrey credited the versatility of both Brown and Fitzpatrick and pointed out the Tide has had experience dealing without Jackson this spring when the safety was out with a different leg injury.
“Tony Brown was one of those guys that played a lot of different positions. Minkah was one of those guys,” Humphrey said. “So we have a couple different guys that played a lot of different positions this spring.”
Tide battles complacency
Alabama will not play a game this Saturday, as the No. 1 Tide heads into its by week before traveling to a Baton Rouge, La., for a highly anticipated matchup against No. 19 LSU on Nov. 5.
However, that doesn’t mean Alabama will be without an opponent this week in practice. Saban said the will need to battle complacency this week in order to make sure his team is ready for the final stretch of its season.
I think the most important thing about a week like this is we've got to have grit to keep doing the things that you need to do until you get it done,” Saban said. “Focus on the things you focus on the longest, you usually will be the strongest at... I always tell the players you don't do something until you get it right, you do it and do it and do it until you can't get it wrong.”
Saban said he was encouraged with how the team practiced on Tuesday. Alabama will practice again on Wednesday and Thursday before players leave for their fall break. Alabama’s bye week comes after three straight games against ranked SEC opponents.
“We’ve had a pretty tough stretch so far,” Humphrey said. “We’ve got three days of work this week and then we can get some rest. I think it’s pretty key that we still get some good work in while we’re here and then relax and rest on the days we are off.”
More honors for Allen
A day after being named SEC Defensive Player of the Week, Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen picked up a couple more honors on Tuesday.
Allen was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week as well as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after his dominating performance against Texas A&M.
Allen tallied six tackles and a career-best four quarterback hurries and also recorded a sack and returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown against the Aggies. The 6-foot-3, 291-pounder leads the team in quarterback hurries with 10 and is second in sacks with six.
Tuesday, Saban was even asked if he saw Allen as a contender in the Heisman race.
“Well, he has a lot of great attributes as a player. If he continues to finish the year like he's played all year long, which he's been fabulous for us, he'll get some national accolades,” Saban said. “I think the Heisman Trophy is a very coveted award that if you look at it through the years has gone to, for whatever reasons, mostly skill players. Sometimes linemen get a little bit left out or overlooked. I'm not saying that will or won't happen. I hope he does get considered and I think he would be a great candidate for it.”
