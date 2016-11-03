Allen worried about winning, not Heisman

If Jonathan Allen is Superman, he’s demonstrating Clark Kent’s modesty.
Almost two weeks removed from his heroic performance against Texas A&M, the Alabama defensive end continues to hear his name thrown around in the Heisman race. So far, Allen has shoved off questions about the award almost has quickly as he does opposing offensive lineman.
“I try not to focus on it,” Allen said of Heisman speculation. “I’m just trying to go out there and get better honestly, and try not to worry about what we’ve done in the past.”
While Allen remains humble away from the field, his performances on it have been anything but. So far this season he leads the Crimson with 10 quarterback hurries and is second on the team with 6.5 sacks. However, it’s his ability to make big plays that have earned him national attention.
Allen’s two defensive touchdowns could not have come at better times for the Tide. His first, a 75-yard fumble recovery against Ole Miss, helped Alabama put away the Rebels during its closest game to date this season. Against Texas A&M, it was Allen’s 30-yard scoop and score that helped the Tide take back momentum and pull away from the Aggies.
“You see him every week, how athletic he is jumping over people and running down the field,” Alabama cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick said. “You know he is just one of those big freaks.”
Even at 6-foot-3, 291 pounds, Allen has found the end zone as many time as Alabama starting running back Damien Harris. Lucky for Harris, Allen’s ego is much smaller than his towering frame.
“Nah,” Allen said when asked if he gives Harris a hard time in the locker room. “Me and Damien are cool.”
Right now, everyone on the team is cool with Allen. Game-changing plays and a team-first attitude have a way of winning over a locker room.
Allen’s teammates have let him know how much they appreciate his leadership on and off the field, and that’s all the praise the senior defensive lineman needs. Although, while Allen is hesitant to talk about his Heisman chances, his teammates haven’t been so shy to campaign on his behalf.
“He’s a very good defensive lineman,” Alabama linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton said. “He can do so much. Great pass rusher, great against the run. I would say he has my vote.”
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has also sung Allen’s praises, stating last week that he hopes the defensive lineman is considered for the Heisman, even if the award is typically given to an offensive player.
Saban said Allen has grown into more of a complete player in his senior season with the Tide. Allen, who elected to forgo the NFL draft last year, has seen the benefits of his decision and now projects as a top 10 pick in next year’s draft.
“This year he’s having to play in all phases of the game and has done really well, whether we’re playing against a running team or whether he’s been called upon to pass rush or whatever it’s been,” Saban said. “I would say that we had confidence that he could do all those things a year ago. He didn’t have to do them as often. But he’s accepted the role of what he’s had to do on this year’s team. He’s done extremely well both run and pass.”
Monday, Allen was named as a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and the Bednarik Award. The Maxwell Award is given to the nation’s top player, while the Bednarik Award is reserved for the top defensive player.
That will only fuel more Heisman conversation, so will a big game against No. 15 LSU this weekend in Baton Rouge, La.
Just don’t expect Allen to be the one doing the talking.
