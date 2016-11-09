Top-ranked Tide players have a little fun

To little surprise, Alabama remained No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings this week.
The Crimson Tide is followed by Clemson, Michigan and Washington, with Ohio State coming in as the first team out of the playoff at No. 5. Auburn remained at No. 9 in the poll.
Five SEC teams make up the poll, including No. 1 Alabama, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Auburn, No. 24 LSU and No. 25 Arkansas.
Alabama (9-0, 6-0 in the SEC) will host Mississippi State (4-5, 2-3) Saturday at 11 a.m., while Auburn (7-2, 5-1) travels to Georgia (5-4, 3-4) at 2:30 p.m.
Tide has a little fun
If it means something to you, you can’t sit still. That is unless you are taking part in a “Mannequin Challenge.”
Alabama players had a little fun after practice Monday releasing their version of the popular social media sensation inside their locker room. Linebacker Reuben Foster tweeted out a one-minute video feature several Tide players standing completely still while posing in humorous positions.
“We all talked about doing it,” Alabama defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson said Tuesday. “We did it yesterday just to have a little fun.”
Tomlinson said the video took roughly 15-20 minutes to shoot and needed two takes.
“You couldn’t really see it. There was somebody in the background that started moving,” Tomlinson said. “They started looking around the corner, and you could see their head peek out and stuff like that.”
Several Tide players were seen in multiple poses during the video, which was filmed by Alabama creative media assistant Randell Spain.
“It was tough the first time simply because you didn’t know where the camera was and you have to sneak around the locker room stealthily and stuff like that,” Tomlinson said.
One of the funnier poses was Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley held up against a wall by his fellow teammates. Ridley did a good job of selling the pose, which he said took only five seconds to film.
Injury report
For a second straight practice, Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough appeared limited on Tuesday, walking on the side with Alabama trainer Jeff Allen during team drills. Scarbrough twisted his knee against LSU but returned to the game, posting 52 yards on 11 carries on the night. During practice, he wore a brace on his right knee.
Scarbrough has recorded 50 or more yards in three of the past four games, including a career-high 109-yard game against Tennessee on Oct. 15.
“I see what I’ve seen from him all year,” Alabama running back Damien Harris said. “I think all of us feel that way on the team. We’ve always known that he’s a great player, and he’s just performing well.”
Right guard Lester Cotton was also limited during Tuesday’s viewing period and did not participate in drills with the rest of the offensive line. Joshua Casher took his place at right guard on the first-team offensive line, while senior Alphonse Taylor (concussion) was missing from practice for a second time this week.
Taylor has not played since sustaining a concussion during the Tide’s Oct. 8 game against Arkansas.
Cotton has previously been limited early in the week this season without missing game time.
Foster continued to wear a club on his left hand Tuesday, after first being seen it during Monday’s media viewing. Foster led the team with 11 tackles last week while also recording 1.5 tackles for a loss and .5 sacks against LSU. The club did not appear to hinder him during drills.
