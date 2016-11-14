Maurice Smith’s play against Auburn helped former teammates at Alabama

Maurice Smith might have transferred from Alabama’s program this season, but Saturday the senior defensive back was still making plays to help the Crimson Tide.
Saturday, Smith’s 34-yard interception return for a touchdown proved to be the difference in Georgia’s 13-7 victory over Auburn, a victory that helped Alabama clinch first place in the SEC West.
Despite transferring to Georgia in a move that caused quite a bit of drama earlier this offseason, Smith said he still received love from his ex-teammates after the game. Smith said he remains close with his former teammates and stated his relationship with them has not changed since his departure.
“They were congratulating me on the pick-six, and also us helping them clinch the West,” Smith told the Atlanta Journal Constitution on Monday. “Just kicking Auburn out of the way for them, and making it a little easier for their play.”
Alabama linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton referred to Smith as a brother when asked about him Monday.
“My parents and I were actually watching the game at my apartment,” Hamilton said. “We were going crazy up in there. He's a good friend, a good teammate or whatever. I love seeing guys succeed. I texted him after the game, told him I was happy for him.”
While Hamilton was quick to congratulate his friend, it didn’t hit him that the play helped clinch the SEC West title until a little later.
“I honestly didn't even know that until my dad told me,” he said. “I didn't know it. It's not gonna affect us because, I mean, every Saturday we try to come out and play ball.”
Taylor might be out for season
Alabama has been without right guard Alphonse Taylor since he sustained a concussion during the Tide’s game against Arkansas on Oct. 8. During his Monday news conference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he doesn’t expect the senior offensive lineman return to the team anytime soon.
“I think that's a medical decision. I am not assuming that he's going to come back,” Saban said. “It would be a bonus if he did. I don't think he will, based on the amount of time that we've had, so it's something that we're still evaluating but it's something that we're not counting on.
Taylor was not spotted during the media viewing period last week and was also not seen on the sideline during Saturday’s game against Mississippi State. He started all 15 games at right guard last season for Alabama and has been replaced by Lester Cotton in the Tide’s starting unit.
Cotton was limited with a concussion during Saturday’s game. Korren Kirven got the start at right guard subbing in and out with Josh Casher.
Tide being cautious with Scarbrough
Running back Bo Scarbrough was also missing in Saturday’s win. Scarbrough twisted his right knee against LSU and was limited in practice last week, wearing a brace on his injured knee.
When asked about the sophomore back Monday, Saban confirmed that Scarbrough sprained his knee while stating his status for this week’s game is still uncertain.
“Medically, we think he's OK,” Saban said. “He just has to go out there right now and get himself back in condition and develop confidence in what he needs to do. Like I always say, it's not just about what the doctor says. It's also about what the player says. Hopefully, he'll be able to make enough progress in that area this week to be able to come back and contribute in the game."
Iron Bowl time announced
The 81st Iron Bowl will receive high-profile treatment, as CBS selected next week’s matchup between Alabama and Auburn as its 2:30 p.m. game.
The two teams will meet Nov. 26 in Bryant-Denny Stadium with the Tide looking for a third straight win over the Tigers. Alabama holds the lead in the series with a 44-35-1 record. The Tide beat the Tigers 29-13 last season in Auburn.
Hurts receives SEC honors
Following his career day Saturday, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Hurts completed 28 of 37 passed for 347 yards and four touchdowns with one interception while adding 100 yards and another score on the ground Saturday to become the first Alabama player to pass for 300 yards while rushing for 100 yards in the same game.
Hurts’ 447 yard of total offense against Mississippi State is the third highest single-game total in school, while his four touchdown passes were one shy of the Alabama single-game record.
This is Hurts’ fourth SEC honor this season. He was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week following the Tide’s win at Ole Miss and was also chosen as the SEC Freshman of the Week after Tennessee and Co-Freshman of the Week for his game at Arkansas.
Alabama coaches honor 11 players
Hurts was one of 11 players recognized as players of the week by Alabama coaches on Monday.
The freshman quarterback joins tight end O.J. Howard and offensive linemen Bradley Bozeman and Jonah Williams as offensive players of the week. Linebacker Ryan Anderson and defensive linemen Da’Ron Payne and Dalvin Tomlinson were selected as defensive players of the week. Kicker Adam Griffith, punter JK Scott, linebacker Keith Holcombe and defensive back Levi Wallace were the special teams players of the week.
Howard named Mackey Award semifinalist
Howard was selected as one of eight semifinalists selected to the John Mackey Award, it was announced Monday.
The Mackey Award is given annually to the nation’s best tight end.
Through 10 games this season, Howard has caught 29 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns. The senior has a least one reception in every game this season, including six catches for 77 yards in Saturday’s win.
Finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 22. The winner will be announced on Dec. 7 and will be presented the award live on Dec. 8 during The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show airing at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.
