Tide shakes off sluggish start to rout Mocs

Jalen Hurts passed for three touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards to help No. 1 Alabama overcome a slow start and beat FCS team Chattanooga 31-3 on Saturday night.
With the offense struggling to get going, the Crimson Tide (11-0) spotted the Mocs (8-3) the game’s first three points and didn’t really shake them until late in the third quarter. The defense had a more Bama-like performance, and hasn’t given up a touchdown in 13 quarters.
Hurts was 15 of 21 for 136 yards a week after torching Mississippi State for 347 yards. He had a 47-yard TD pass to Calvin Ridley and added two 1-yarders to Gehrig Dieter, including one in the final minutes that made the score look a little closer to what most expected.
Damien Harris rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown and Ridley gained 94 yards on seven catches.
Alabama wide receiver ArDarius Stewart did not play in the game, but it wasn’t clear if he’s injured.
It was a milestone win for Alabama coach Nick Saban, whose 41-5 record as the No. 1 team gives him the most of any coach. He had been tied with Ohio State’s Woody Hayes (40-4-1) and Florida State’s Bobby Bowden (40-5).
Chattanooga’s first-quarter field goal put Alabama behind for the first time since Kentucky scored the first three points on Oct. 1. The Mocs trailed just 14-3 until deep into the third quarter before Harris raced 25 yards for a touchdown.
Alejandro Bennifield completed 16 of 21 passes for 106 yards for the Mocs, who sacked Hurts three times.
Alabama wasn’t exactly pushing the Mocs around early. Chattanooga stopped two runs from the 1-yard line in the second quarter before Hurts rolled right on fourth down and hit Dieter in the end zone for a 14-3 lead.
That was set up by a muffed punt at the 9.
THE TAKEAWAY
Chattanooga: Was almost even in total yards with Alabama midway through the third quarter. Didn’t allow a sack to a defense that came in with the most in the nation.
Alabama: It was probably the least impressive performance of the season, considering what ‘Bama is expected to do to FCS teams. Left tackle Cam Robinson and backup Korren Kirven, who started at right guard, both left late with injuries.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Chattanooga: Came in ranked No. 11 in the FCS coaches poll and shouldn’t be judged much for this one.
Alabama: Still a lock to be No. 1 in the AP poll and playoff rankings, especially with teams behind Tide struggling.
UP NEXT
Chattanooga: Finished the regular season and awaits its playoff fate.
Alabama: Hosts Auburn in the Iron Bowl seeking a third straight win over its in-state rival.
Chattanooga
3
0
0
0
—
3
Alabama
0
14
7
10
—
31
First Quarter
CHT—FG Ribeiro 47, 7:08
Second Quarter
BAMA—Ridley 47 pass from Hurts (Griffith kick), 14:21
BAMA—Dieter 1 pass from Hurts (Griffith kick), 8:44
Third Quarter
BAMA—D.Harris 25 run (Pappanastos kick), 4:07
Fourth Quarter
BAMA—FG Pappanastos 33, 14:48
BAMA—Dieter 1 pass from Hurts (Pappanastos kick), 8:44
CHT
BAMA
First downs
10
15
Rushes-yards
30-70
37-196
Passing
114
136
Comp-Att-Int
17-24-0
15-21-0
Return Yards
107
38
Punts-Avg.
10-32.6
6-40.83
Fumbles-Lost
3-2
2-1
Penalties-Yards
2-10
1-10
Time of Possession
34:06
25:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chattanooga, Craine 13-36, Bagley 5-35, Roberson 6-9, Bennifield 2-5, Nalls 2-4, Trotter 1-(minus 7), (Team) 1-(minus 12). Alabama, D.Harris 13-91, Hurts 16-68, Gore 3-20, Jacobs 5-17, Howard 0-0.
PASSING—Chattanooga, Roberson 1-3-0-8, Bennifield 16-21-0-106. Alabama, Hurts 15-21-0-136.
RECEIVING—Chattanooga, Bagley 5-14, Board 3-53, Craine 3-6, Colvin 2-22, Borishade 2-8, McQuarters 1-8, Stovall 1-3. Alabama, Ridley 7-94, Sims 4-34, Dieter 3-1, Howard 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
