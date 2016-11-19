Tide shakes off sluggish start to rout Mocs

1:03 Jordan's car goes through final testing in Quaker State's "Best in Class Challenge." Pause

5:10 Here's how the United Way made a difference in one family's life

3:06 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by his Northside coach and and principal

2:04 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by teammate Bryce Valero

0:57 Teammates serve as pallbearers for their friend Justin Patrick Johanson

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business