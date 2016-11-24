Crimson Tide’s Gehrig Dieter focused on contributing to wins

Alabama receiver Gehrig Dieter came to Tuscaloosa to help the Crimson Tide win a national championship, not pad his career stat line.
It’s the reason he’s OK with the fact he has recorded just 186 yards and three touchdowns on 12 receptions through 11 games this season after tallying 1,033 yards and 10 touchdowns for Bowling Green last year. The graduate transfer has no problem with his decision to join the Tide.
“We’re undefeated, so I couldn’t be happier as a player on this team to be a part of something like this, to be on the No. 1 team in the country,” Dieter said. “Even though I’m not putting up the stats, that doesn’t really matter to me. Whatever the coaches ask me to help the team win, it’s what I’m happy to do.”
Dieter says he’s focused on helping Alabama win and nothing more. He did just that last week, recording one of the strangest stat lines in recent memory. The senior receiver tallied three receptions for 1 yard and two touchdowns in Alabama’s 31-3 over Chattanooga.
Yes, that’s right: Three catches, 1 yard, two scores.
It’s a far cry from the 100-yard seasons Dieter was putting up last season for Bowling Green, but as long as the Tide is churning out wins, he isn’t complaining.
“Anytime you can do or do anything positive for the team, it’s a good feeling. I was excited about it. Hopefully, it builds some momentum moving forward. Anytime you can do something positive to help the team win, it’s a good feeling.”
Dieter has been patient with Alabama’s passing game this season, doing whatever is called upon him as the Tide figures out its passing game under true freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts. This season that has primarily meant improving his blocking on the perimeter.
“We have a quote in our room that says how you play without the ball is what kind of teammate you are,” Dieter said. “I think all of us really take pride in blocking and opening up the lanes for the running backs and Jalen once they break a run, so anytime we can get out there and make a key block it feels just as good as a touchdown for us. So, we’re always excited for the opportunity to block, and if that’s what the team needs us to do, that’s what we do.”
The senior receiver hasn’t taken the role lightly. His most memorable block of the season game during the Tide’s 49-10 win against Tennessee when he cleared the way for a 36-yard touchdown from fellow wide receiver ArDarius Stewart on a reverse. During that play Dieter engaged in a block of Tennessee defensive back Baylen Buchanan at the 22-yard line, driving the Volunteers defender all the way to the 9-yard line before driving him out of bounds. While moments like that don’t show up on the stat sheet, Dieter believes transferring to Alabama has helped him become more of a complete player.
“Obviously coming from BG, the receivers, we really didn’t block too much so coming in here, adding to my game, I think it’s helped me,” he said.
Dieter’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed either.
