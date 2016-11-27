Undefeated Crimson Tide still hungry for more victories

Saturday’s 30-12 win over Auburn gave Alabama many things. It handed the Crimson Tide three straight victories over its archrival for the first time since 1990-92. It extended a nation’s best 24-game winning streak and also marked the first time the Tide has put together an undefeated regular season since 2009.
The thing Saturday’s victory didn’t give Alabama is a sense of complacency.
“It don’t mean nothing,” Alabama linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton said when asked after the game about the significance of the season so far. “We got to finish the season the right way.”
Heading into its third straight SEC Championship Game this Saturday, Alabama players know they don’t have any time to celebrate. Minutes after the win against Auburn, they made that pretty clear.
“Coach Saban always tells us, you can’t do anything about the past, so what’s the point of harping on being 12-0?” Hamilton said. “It’s not going to get you no championships.”
In order to take home a third straight SEC title, Alabama (12-0, 8-0 in the SEC) will need to get past Florida (8-3, 6-2), a team it beat 29-15 in last year’s SEC Championship Game. The Gators come into this year’s game with the nation’s No. 6 defense, allowing opponents just 291.6 yards per game. However, Florida ranks No. 114 in total offense, averaging just 352.7 yards per game.
“Florida has a really good team,” Saban said after the game. “They have a really good defensive team. They have good all-around players, so that’s going to be another tough test for us.”
Despite what Saban says, the Tide enters this week’s matchup as more than a three-touchdown favorite, according to several betting sites. If that doesn’t test the players’ concentration, there is also a belief that due to Alabama being the only undefeated team remaining in the race for the College Football Playoffs, it can afford to lose and still be one of the four teams selected.
After the win over Auburn, Saban was asked if he believes his team could afford a loss to Florida in the SEC Championship and still make the playoff. The head coach put his hand over his face before calmly dismissing the idea.
“I hate it when you say that,” Saban said. “I hate it when they put that on TV, radio, internet, any kind of communication. Look, I’m really proud of our team. But really, the legacy of this team still lies ahead in terms of what they can accomplish and what they can do.”
Tide players seem just as disinterested in the notion.
“Anybody that says you can afford to lose a game doesn’t know what it’s like to play sports,” Alabama running back Damien Harris said.
They also don’t know what it’s like to be a member of this year’s Alabama team.
“We’re just a different type of team,” Alabama receiver ArDarius Stewart said. “Our guys stay motivated.”
