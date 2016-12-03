Slow start ignites Alabama’s defense in SEC title game

0:44 Family of Peggy Gamble thanks community, police for support Pause

0:47 Be there the moment Jordan Vocational High School learned they won Quaker State's Best in Class Challenge

0:48 Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short

3:05 Children of woman killed Monday grieve while remembering her spirit and kindness

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:39 Attorney for Peachtree Mall shooting suspect says client is working mother who maintains her innocence

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

3:00 Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'