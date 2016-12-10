Special teams guru calls Bama punter JK Scott ‘the real deal’

TUSCALOOSA — Gary Zauner believes he has developed quite a bit of an eye for talent when it comes to watching special teams. His more than 30 years of coaching experience backs him up.
When Zauner says he sees something special when Alabama comes on the television, it holds an extra bit of weight. Watching Alabama punter JK Scott send moon-shot punts down the field over the past three years, Zauner can’t help but rave every time he sees the 6-foot-6 junior work.
“He will be playing in the NFL,” Zauner said of Scott. “He’s got some really good levers. If you know anything about physics, when you get a big guy with a big tall leg, it gives you more leverage.”
Zauner became the first full-time special teams coach in the NCAA, starting his career at BYU in 1979. Since then, he has worked with 20 NFL Pro Bowl kickers, making three stops as a special teams coordinator in the NFL, including the Minnesota Vikings (1994-2001), Baltimore Ravens (2002-05) and Arizona Cardinals (2006).
Lately, the special teams guru has run across a recent trend in the game that has him irked. The new fad in college football has been a move toward the rugby-style punt, where punters run to the side, kicking the ball as they run to give their coverage team extra time to get down the field.
The kicks, while not the prettiest, have produced successful results as the low-flying ball is hard to return once it hits the ground and rolls unpredictably down the field. In fact, the past three winners of the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s top punter, have gone to Utah’s Tom Hackett (2014-15) and Mitch Wishnowsky (2016), both of whom practice the style.
While Zauner isn’t arguing with the success of the punts, he believes the style is diminishing one of the best plays in college football.
“Ray Guy was a hell of a punter. If he hit an end-over-end punt, he’d be pissed off,” Zauner said. “He’d be saying all kinds of bad words, because I know Ray Guy real well.”
That’s why Zauner finds traditional straight-on punters like Scott so refreshing. This season Scott has averaged 47.7 yards per punt on 46 kicks. He also has recorded 23 punts of more than 50 yards and placed 17 inside the 20-yard line while allowing 17 to be returned. Those numbers are certainly nothing to scoff at. However, statistically speaking, they fall below some of the marks set by rugby-style punters.
Zauner claims he was actually one of the first coaches to push for the rugby-style punt in college and said he started teaching it during clinics as a “gimmick play” to help teams that didn’t have a punter who could boot the ball down the field. Its uniqueness was also advantageous, as few college coaches had time to prepare for it.
What Zauner says he didn’t expect was for it to become somewhat of a norm. While effective, Zauner said the rugby-style kick has done college punters a disservice because it doesn’t prepare them for the pro game. Zauner said running punts are rare in the NFL, as the game doesn’t provide the same protection, and fewer teams are willing to leave their punters susceptible to big hits.
“I’ve watched these guys —they’re not going to make it to the NFL because they don’t have NFL potential,” Zauner said. “Most of them don’t hit the hang-time punts that most people in the NFL want, like JK Scott does.”
Zauner said he’s frustrated with the trend and wishes traditional punters received more credit. Until then, he’ll have to settle for watching punters like Scott excel at the college level. In fact, Zauner believes he’ll be watching Scott long after his college days are over.
“I just think that he’s got some real NFL potential,” Zauner said of Scott. “He’s a big, strong kid, he’s got really good technique. He’s playing in a pro-style punting game, and he’s hitting directional punting. I just think when you watch him punt the last couple years, he’s the real deal.”
