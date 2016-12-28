USC assistant says Washington’s Ross vs. Tide defense is key matchup

Southern California assistant coach and Phenix City native Tommie Robinson has a unique perspective on the College Football playoff semifinal game between Alabama and Washington on New Year’s Eve.
His Trojans played both teams this season, losing handily to Alabama in the season opener and handing Washington its only loss of the season.
“We played them both, and I will tell you that Alabama right now is playing defense as well as anybody can play defense,” said Robinson, USC’s running backs coach and run-game coordinator. “That said, Washington has a lot of explosiveness on the offensive side. That wide receiver (John) Ross is as good as anybody I have seen. That is the key matchup, Ross against the Alabama defense.”
Ross has more than 1,100 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns this season.
Robinson saw the two teams at very different points in the season. USC lost to Alabama 52-6 on Sept. 3 in Arlington, Texas. The Trojans, who are riding an eight-game winning streak after losing three of their first four games, defeated Washington 26-13 on Nov. 12 in Seattle.
Robinson keeps coming back to the dominance of the Alabama defense when he analyzes the playoff game. Alabama has led the nation in total defense, allowing fewer than 248 yards per game and fewer than 12 points per game. But what separates Alabama from others is the ability to score on defense, Robinson said.
“Great football teams — and notice I said great football teams — score more than just offensive touchdowns,” Robinson said. “Alabama has to be leading the nation in non-offensive touchdowns. And part of the reason for that is they have such explosive athletes.”
Alabama is the clear favorite, but Washington is a good football team, Robinson said.
“I don’t think Washington has to play the perfect football game to beat them, but they’ve got to be close,” Robinson said. “They can’t make a lot of mistakes and have an opportunity to win. You just can’t make too many mistakes against that Alabama team and expect to win.”
The two teams meet for the Peach Bowl at 3 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Georgia Dome.
