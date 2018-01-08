Dad breaks down in tears after son surprises him with tickets to championship game

For UGA and University of Alabama football fans across the nation, Atlanta is the promised land tonight. The two storied SEC powerhouses are scheduled to kick off the start of the College Football Championship Monday at 8 p.m., one of the first major matches to take place in Atlanta's brand new Mercedes-Benz stadium.
But as much as college football fans may want to head to the game to cheer on their team, it's a tough sell.
And by that, we mean it's an expensive sell. Tickets for the game are selling on resale markets for thousands of dollars. The cheapest available seat will set you back nearly $2,000 if you're planning on making a last-minute trek to the city.
But one Georgia fan knew he had to get to the game, and he posted a video Sunday of him presenting championship match tickets to his dad and asking him to go with him.
Never miss a local story.
"This morning I had the privilege of surprising my father with tickets to see our Georgia Bulldogs play in the 2018 #CFPlayoff National Championship Game. #GoDawgs," he tweeted.
In the video, the dad reads a letter from his son saying they are going to the game. He takes off his glasses to read it more closely, then buries his head in his hands and cries in disbelief.
"Tell us what it says!" people around them shout.
"I can't believe it!," he says, getting up and embracing his son. As if on cue, a bulldog, dressed in his own Bulldog-red shirt, jumps up to join the embrace.
If Georgia wins the game, it will be the first time in more than 30 years the Bulldogs will take home a national championship title.
Comments