Former Carver standout Mekhi Brown, shown here at the National Championship Media Day in Atlanta, has consistently improved his game while at Alabama
Former Carver standout Mekhi Brown, shown here at the National Championship Media Day in Atlanta, has consistently improved his game while at Alabama Jordan D. Hill jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
Former Carver standout Mekhi Brown, shown here at the National Championship Media Day in Atlanta, has consistently improved his game while at Alabama Jordan D. Hill jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

University of Georgia

Carver grad Mekhi Brown bounces back after penalty, scrum on sideline

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 08, 2018 11:33 PM

Carver High School graduate and University of Alabama linebacker Mekhi Brown was briefly taken out of the College Football Championship game late in the 3rd quarter after receiving a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Brown lashed out at a UGA player, punching him squarely in the head before being pushed away by a teammate. The Crimson Tide ate a 15-yard penalty for the stunt, and cameras captured Alabama head coach Nick Saban berating Brown on the sideline.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shortly after, cameras again captured Brown angrily yelling something before lunging off the sideline and being tackled back by his teammates. It is unclear exactly what he was trying to do or to whom he was directing his complaints.

Twitter users didn't see it as a fortuitous sign for Brown's future on the team.

But those tweeters may have been more than a little premature. Brown was put back in the game where he made a decisive tackle on Georgia's Mecole Hardman only minutes later.

Brown's career has been promising since he committed to Alabama three years ago, reported the Ledger-Enquirer's Jordan D. Hill. Brown has played in 11 of the Crimson Tide’s 13 games, registering multiple tackles against Colorado State and Mercer. He told Hill Sunday he was fully concentrated on ending Alabama's stellar season on a high note.

“It’s going to feel good beating Georgia,” Brown said. “That’s all I’m going to say."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship
Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

View More Video