Carver grad Mekhi Brown bounces back after penalty, scrum on sideline

Carver High School graduate and University of Alabama linebacker Mekhi Brown was briefly taken out of the College Football Championship game late in the 3rd quarter after receiving a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Brown lashed out at a UGA player, punching him squarely in the head before being pushed away by a teammate. The Crimson Tide ate a 15-yard penalty for the stunt, and cameras captured Alabama head coach Nick Saban berating Brown on the sideline.
Shortly after, cameras again captured Brown angrily yelling something before lunging off the sideline and being tackled back by his teammates. It is unclear exactly what he was trying to do or to whom he was directing his complaints.
Twitter users didn't see it as a fortuitous sign for Brown's future on the team.
But those tweeters may have been more than a little premature. Brown was put back in the game where he made a decisive tackle on Georgia's Mecole Hardman only minutes later.
Brown's career has been promising since he committed to Alabama three years ago, reported the Ledger-Enquirer's Jordan D. Hill. Brown has played in 11 of the Crimson Tide’s 13 games, registering multiple tackles against Colorado State and Mercer. He told Hill Sunday he was fully concentrated on ending Alabama's stellar season on a high note.
“It’s going to feel good beating Georgia,” Brown said. “That’s all I’m going to say."
