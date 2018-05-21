Top Dawgs visit Columbus to meet fans, talk football and hoops
The Georgia Bulldog Club hosted a stop by the University of Georgia Coaches Caravan in Columbus Monday afternoon. Kirby Smart, head football coach, and Tom Crean, men's basketball coach, visited with and answered questions from fans and the media.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford met with the media on Friday prior to the coaches' clinic. Stafford addressed the comparison freshman Jacob Eason to himself and the expectations that come from being a five-star quarterback in the SEC.