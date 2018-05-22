Kirby Smart uses first-round pick to show how hard it is to project player’s weight

One of the more overlooked challenges of coaching college football is projecting the heights and weights of potential players. As Georgia coach Kirby Smart explained Monday, doing so is far from an exact science.
Smart was asked about defensive tackle signee Jordan Davis, whose weight is being closely monitored as he prepares to join the Bulldogs this summer. Smart updated the 6-6 Davis’ status, leading to a bigger discussion about how coaches project a player’s target weight.
“Jordan’s got to continue to progress with his weight,” Smart said. “He can’t come in and be a successful player on the defensive line at 340, 350 pounds. He has to lose some weight from that standpoint, and I think he’s working hard to do that. He’s extremely athletic.”
Smart then went into detail about how the coaches settle on the numbers they set for prospects during the recruiting process. Smart explained that when it comes to losing weight, the coaches will sometimes offer players on the contingent they lose a set number of pounds. Smart and his staff also have the challenge of looking at undersized players and deciding whether they can bulk up to a point where they could be effective.
Sometimes, a player proves those projections wrong. Smart learned that the hard way from a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Before he was the No. 5 overall pick, Bradley Chubb was an undersized defender at Hillgrove High School in Marietta. Smart, then the defensive coordinator at Alabama, went to the school several times to recruit players, but the then-6-1, 190-pound Chubb was not among them.
Chubb later transformed into a 6-4, 275-pound unblockable behemoth. In his senior year at NC State, Chubb had 23 tackles for loss and 10 sacks en route to winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.
Smart shared his take on Chubb’s emergence last December before Chubb took home the award.
"Bradley Chubb. This guy is easy to talk about because he makes me look like a dumbass," Smart said via The Macon Telegraph.
As Smart explained Monday, the projection of a player’s weight is the ultimate guessing game. The coaches seem to have more to work with than ever before, but in the end, there’s still plenty of room for error.
“I watched 150 guys in the last two or three weeks, and I’m saying, ‘What’s his max-out weight going to be?’ You don’t know,” Smart said. “Everybody’s body kind of develops a different way. I wish we could get it right all the time, but that’s a big part of development in our nutrition and our weightlifting program.”
