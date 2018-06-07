Even in retirement, Steve Spurrier is still taking shots at the Georgia Bulldogs

It’s been three years since former Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier roamed the sidelines in the SEC. Even though the 73-year-old is likely done coaching college football, on Wednesday he couldn’t resist taking another shot at one of his biggest rivals.
Spurrier was on ESPN Radio in South Carolina and discussed if talking and making the opponent mad can help determine the outcome of a game. Spurrier explained that it had no effect because “If talking mattered, Georgia would’ve beaten us a lot more.”
Spurrier had Georgia’s number for the majority of his coaching career, boasting a 16-7 record against the Bulldogs that includes an 11-1 run while at Florida. Spurrier also took his share of jabs against the Bulldogs along the way.
While at Florida, he routinely needled then-Georgia coach Ray Goff, an off-the-field friend who Spurrier would refer to as “Ray Goof.” While at South Carolina, Spurrier lamented a schedule change that pushed the Georgia game to later in the season, saying, “I sort of always like playing (Georgia) that second game because you could always count on them having two or three key players suspended.”
Spurrier remains a key figure in football despite the end of his time in college football. Along with serving as an ambassador at Florida, the 1966 Heisman Trophy winner recently agreed to be the head coach of the Orlando franchise in the new Alliance of American Football league. The league will begin play in February 2019.
