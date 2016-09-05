Sony Michel yet to be cleared, Elijah Holyfield close to returning

Georgia may get one running back against Nicholls State, while another has yet to be cleared.
Head coach Kirby Smart said running back Sony Michel, who sustained a broken arm in a July 3 ATV accident, has not been given the go-ahead for Saturday's game against Nicholls State.
Smart noted Holyfield was close to playing against North Carolina and that with added reps in practice that he could be good to go on Saturday.
"We think Elijah was really close," Smart said. "He could’ve played, but it was a situation where he didn’t get many reps during the week. We’re going to try to get him a lot of reps during the week so that he can be able to play in the game."
Michel and Holyfield were unable to play against North Carolina due to their respective injuries. Georgia's running game was still sharp, however, as Nick Chubb ran the ball 32 times for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns. Freshman Brian Herrien carried the ball 7 times for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Whenever Michel is cleared, he'll factor into Georgia's backfield as the No. 2 option. Holyfield figures to compete with both Herrien and Brendan Douglas as the third back.
"Sony, again, will be up to the doctors," Smart said. "It’s a matter of when they’ll clear him. When he gets cleared he’ll be able to play."
