September 5, 2016 12:16 PM

Georgia OL Isaiah Wynn should be fine following injury

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Left guard Isaiah Wynn is expected to be fine after sustaining an injury against North Carolina.

Head coach Kirby Smart said Wynn should be able to practice Monday.

Wynn earned the start at left guard and played primarily at that position in Georgia's 33-24 over the Tar Heels. With Wynn getting the nod at left guard, Tyler Catalina started at left tackle, which was the lineup the Bulldogs used in practice leading up to the game.

In addition to Wynn, outside linebacker Chuks Amaechi sustained what appeared to be a leg injury and and receiver Riley Ridley had an ankle injury. Neither injury appears to be serious, although Ridley may be limited in Monday's practice.

Sports Videos