September 5, 2016 12:21 PM

Both Greyson Lambert, Jacob Eason will get reps leading into Nicholls State game

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia's plan will stay the same at quarterback heading into Saturday's game against Nicholls State.

Head coach Kirby Smart said both Greyson Lambert and Jacob Eason will continue to take meaningful reps in practice with the first team.

Lambert started Georgia's 33-24 win over North Carolina and shared time with Eason. Lambert completed 5 of 8 passes for 54 yards and Eason completed 8 of 12 throws for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Down 24-14 against North Carolina in the third quarter, Eason came in and led the Bulldogs on three consecutive drives, which led to 10 points -- with two points coming from a defensive safety too.

