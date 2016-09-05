Georgia's Nick Chubb inspires Atlanta preacher during sermon

Nick Chubb excited a lot of people during Georgia's 33-24 win over North Carolina, considering the Cedartown native suffered a significant knee injury 11 months ago.
Count Atlanta-based preacher E. Dewey Smith Jr. in that category.
During his Sunday sermon, Smith spoke of his emotions when he saw Chubb take the playing field and gash the Tar Heels play after play.
"I was screaming and hollering in the house. I was hollering so loud, the alarm system went off. I was hollering that loud because I saw Nick Chubb score a touchdown for Georgia. He came back from a knee injury last year and ran for 200 yards. I was screaming so loud that the alarm company thought somebody was breaking into my house."
Atlanta pastor Dr. E. Dewey Smith Jr. (@edeweysmith) preaching about the return of Nick Chubb. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/irACoMgoWb— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) September 5, 2016
Chubb ran the ball 32 times and totaled 222 yards and 2 touchdowns less than a year after tearing his PCL, MCL and LCL in his left knee.
Comments