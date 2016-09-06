Georgia's SEC basketball schedule announced

Georgia now has a full basketball schedule, which includes two matchups with the team that knocked the Bulldogs out of the SEC Tournament.
Highlighting Georgia's conference schedule is two games against Kentucky, one in Lexington on Jan. 31, 2017 and one in Athens on Feb. 18, 2017. Last season, the two teams only met once in the regular season, a Kentucky win, but did meet again in the SEC Tournament semifinals.
Georgia will play LSU at home this season on Feb. 25.
Here's the full schedule:
Nov. 3, 2016 vs. Fort Valley State (exhibition), TBD
Nov. 11, 2016 at Clemson, TBD
Nov. 14, 2016 vs. UNC Asheville, TBD
Nov. 17, 2016 vs. Furman, TBD
Nov. 21, 2016 vs. George Washington (CBE Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri), 7 p.m.
Nov. 22, 2016 vs. Kansas/UAB (CBE Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri), 7:30 or 9:30 p.m.
Nov. 25, 2016 vs. Gardner-Webb, TBD
Nov. 30, 2016 vs. Morehouse, TBD
Dec. 4, 2016 vs. Marquette, TBD
Dec. 14, 2016 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, TBD
Dec. 17, 2016 vs. Charleston Southern, TBD
Dec. 20, 2016 at Georgia Tech, TBD
Dec. 23, 2016 at Oakland, TBD
Dec. 29, 2016 at Auburn (ESPNU) at 7 p.m.
Jan. 4, 2017 vs. South Carolina (ESPNU) at 7 p.m.
Jan. 7, 2017 vs. Missouri (SEC Network) at 1 p.m.
Jan. 11, 2017 at Mississippi (ESPNU) at 7 p.m.
Jan. 14, 2017 at Florida (ESPN/2) at Noon
Jan. 17, 2017 vs. Vanderbilt (ESPNU) at 9 p.m.
Jan. 21, 2017 at Texas A&M (ESPN/2) at Noon
Jan. 25, 2017 vs. Alabama (ESPNU) at 9 p.m.
Jan. 28, 2017 vs. Texas (Big 12/SEC Challenge), 4 p.m.
Jan. 31, 2017 at Kentucky (ESPN) at 9 p.m.
Feb. 4, 2017 at South Carolina (ESPN/2) at 2 p.m.
Feb. 7, 2017 vs. Florida (ESPN2) at 7 p.m.
Feb. 11, 2017 at Tennessee (ESPNU) at 4 p.m.
Feb. 14, 2017 vs. Mississippi State (ESPNU) at 9 p.m.
Feb. 18, 2017 vs. Kentucky (ESPN/2) at 4 p.m. or 8 p.m.
Feb. 23, 2017 at Alabama (ESPN/2) at 7 p.m.
Feb. 25, 2017 vs. LSU (SEC Network) at 6 p.m.
March 1, 2017 vs. Auburn (SEC Network) at 6:30 p.m.
March 4, 2017 at Arkansas (ESPN/2) at 4 p.m.
