Kirby Smart concerned about kickoffs, competition to continue for position

Kirby Smart has a simple philosophy when it comes to kickoffs.
He wants his kicker to boom it into, or out of, the end zone.
In Saturday’s 33-24 win over North Carolina, the Bulldogs did not log one touchback on kickoffs the entire game. And therefore, when asked about his kickoff preferences, Smart was point blank during an exchange with a reporter.
“Well what would you want? If you were coaching what would you want?” Smart asked in return to a question on whether he’d prefer for his kickoff specialist to repeatedly notch touchbacks.
“I’d want somebody to kick it out of the end zone,” the reporter replied.
“Well me too. That’s my philosophy. You know anybody?” Smart quipped.
The Bulldogs used both redshirt freshman Rodrigo Blankenship and third-year sophomore William Ham on kickoffs. Blankenship earned the start at the position and kicked off the first three times, with the two of the kicks reaching the 5-yard line and the other getting to the goal line. But his third kick, which was one of the two that reached the 5, was returned 95 yards for a touchdown on the opening play of the second half.
From there, Ham replaced Blankenship on kickoffs and handled Georgia’s final three. His first was a directional kick that North Carolina receiver Khris Francis was unable to handle, which helped set up a safety.
Ham’s second kickoff got down to the 2-yard line and his third was kicked to the goal line. That means there were six kickoffs and zero went into the end zone. Conversely, North Carolina recorded five touchbacks on kickoffs.
Smart said that both kickers have the ability to record touchbacks and that perhaps the coaches have been asking them to do too much in practice of late.
“We’re gonna try some things to get those guys a little break, maybe (make) their legs a little stronger,” Smart said. “Because they have the ability to do it. But maybe we’ve been over-kicking. I don’t know, maybe we’ve been over-thinking it. But it’s been a concern of mine all camp, and will continue to be until that ball goes out of the end zone like (North Carolina’s) did.”
While Ham will enter the Nicholls State game as Georgia’s primary field goal specialist, he and Blankenship are still in competition for the kickoff job as a result of what happened against the Tar Heels.
“We’re not settled on one guy,” Smart said. “We’ll get the guy that does the best job this week, when we do kick off. Whichever one of them earns the job, it’ll be a competition until somebody wins it. It’s not settled.”
