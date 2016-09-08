Pace Academy teammates recruiting Jamaree Salyer to Georgia

Georgia has new waves of talent entering the program, and some of those highly-regarded high school standouts have come from Pace Academy. Another could be on the way.
The Bulldogs already have received a pledge from four-star wide receiver Trey Blount and four-star offensive lineman Andrew Thomas in the recruiting class of 2017. These two prep prospects from the Atlanta powerhouse are trying to lure teammate and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer to join them a year later, with the class of 2018.
Salyer, who has Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Tennessee among his contenders, in addition to Georgia, said that Blount and Thomas are consistent in their efforts to recruit him. And they’ve been successful, as Salyer displays a lot of interest in playing college ball in-state.
"We’re all good friends, but they use two different methods of luring me in to join them at Georgia," Salyer said. "Andrew just tells me to see (Georgia’s success) for myself, while Trey jokes around and says ‘I’m going to kill you if you don’t go to Georgia.’ We laugh about what it would be like for all of us to play at Georgia together, but it’s ideal in a sense."
Salyer has a special bond with Thomas as they’ve played football together throughout their childhood. Both being offensive linemen, they spend time together frequently and Salyer hopes that it continues.
But a lot more would go into his decision than playing with a friend. Salyer plans to take his time with recruiting and factor many things into the all-important decision.
"I have a natural friendship with Andrew, we’re basically brothers," Salyer said. "We've known each other for a long time and started out at the same school. It's needless to say that would be something special to continue, but I guess it's always good to weigh your options before you make any such a big decision like a college commitment."
As Georgia is placed near the top of Salyer’s list of contenders, he spoke on what makes the program special, and the highly sought after lineman believes the Bulldogs excel in many different areas.
The Bulldogs consistently obtain a top-five class each year and Salyer raved over their recruiting success. He also believes a bright future is ahead for head coach Kirby Smart and his program as long as things continue as they are, and nothing goes astray.
"They’re doing a great job recruiting, obviously," Salyer said. "They’re ‘locking down the border,’ and doing a good job at going and getting guys out-of-state as well. Georgia also attracts me due to their prestige academically.
"Georgia is on its way to a national championship in a short time. In order for that to happen, they have to keep their players in line as well. But if everything keeps going the way it is, a lot of teams are in trouble."
The Salyer family has a desire to look deeper into other schools as well. With some factors outweighing the others, Salyer said that a lot of the focus has been on Georgia and they’ll diversify their focus as the recruiting process continues.
At this time, Salyer doesn’t have a set time period to announce his commitment, and don’t expect it to be for quite a while either. Salyer said he plans to take official visits after his junior season concludes and plans to visit Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee at this time. Salyer also said that a "gut feeling" could make him decide sooner, however it’s unlikely.
"The Terry College of Business puts Georgia above most of my contenders," Salyer said. "But some of my other contenders offer different things that make my parents a bit more comfortable. All in all, I just plan to take my time because my parents want to see more programs outside of Athens, because we haven’t seen much yet."
The 6-foot-3, 327-pound big man is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the top offensive guard nationally, according to 247Sports.com.
Max Wray, an offensive lineman who is currently committed to Georgia for the Class of 2018, said that Salyer’s skill set is just a part of why it would be special for him to join and be the second committed offensive lineman in Wray’s recruiting class.
Wray, the first player to give his pledge for 2018, believes that adding Salyer could begin a trickle-down effect in terms of adding greater talent. No offensive skill players are currently a part of Georgia’s 2018 recruiting class, and the two offensive linemen could make a pitch for offensive talent to come to Georgia.
"Oh man, it would be awesome," Wray said. "In my opinion, he’s the best offensive lineman in the (2018) recruiting class. If he commits to Georgia, Jamaree and I could go tell (Scotland County, North Carolina running back) Zamir White and other skill guys, ‘We’ve got you with the blocks, just go make the plays.’"
