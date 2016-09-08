Smart talks running back injuries, starting quarterback situation

Head coach Kirby Smart said running back Elijah Holyfield is likely to play against Nicholls State Saturday.
Holyfield was ready to go against North Carolina last week, Smart said on his weekly radio show, but that he hadn't received many practice reps. Against the Colonels, Smart wants to get Holyfield, who sustained an ankle sprain during the second preseason scrimmage, involved in the game plan.
"We hope to get him some work this week," Smart said.
That stated, it's not looking like Sony Michel will make his return just yet. Michel has been sidelined since sustaining a broken forearm in a July 3 ATV accident. Smart said Michel still has not been cleared.
As for the quarterback position, Smart said the Bulldogs haven't made a final decision as to who starts against Nicholls State. A week ago, Lambert got the first start and completed 5 of 8 passes for 54 yards. Eason completed 8 of 12 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Regardless of whether it's freshman Jacob Eason or senior Greyson Lambert, Smart said both will play and bring different attributes to the table.
"We're going to continue to have competition each week, regardless of who trots out there first this week," Smart said.
Comments