Report: Jacob Eason to start against Nicholls State

Jacob Eason's time as Georgia's starting quarterback has apparently come.
Eason is poised to earn the first start of his career on Saturday against Nicholls State, the Athens Banner-Herald first reported.
Eason played in a rotation with senior Greyson Lambert in Georgia's season opener against North Carolina last week and threw for 131 yards and a touchdown. While Lambert ran with the first team for the first two days of practice this week, Eason moved up to the first unit during Wednesday's practice.
It's still likely that both quarterbacks play against the Colonels, and if all goes according to plan, junior Brice Ramsey could get some playing time too.
During his radio show Thursday evening, Smart declined to name a starting quarterback when given the opportunity to do so.
"We're going to continue to have competition each week, regardless of who trots out there first this week," Smart said.
