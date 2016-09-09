Georgia's Sony Michel cleared for contact, could play Saturday

Georgia might be at full strength at running back against Nicholls State.
Junior running back Sony Michel has been cleared for contact and could make his season debut against Nicholls State, The Telegraph has confirmed. Michel has been sidelined due to an open fracture sustained to his left forearm sustained during a July 3 ATV accident.
Dawgs247 was the first to report that Michel would have a chance to play against Nicholls State.
Since the first preseason scrimmage, Michel has been in a black non-contact jersey, and was in one for the three practices Georgia held in front of reporters during the week. With Michel potentially returning, Georgia could have he and Nick Chubb together for the first time since last season's Tennessee game, in which Chubb tore three knee ligaments on the opening play from scrimmage.
Michel totaled 1,161 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2015 but did a lot of work as a receiving option before Chubb went down to injury.
On his weekly radio show Thursday evening, head coach Kirby Smart was vague on Michel's status for Saturday.
While it remains to be seen whether Michel plays or not, Georgia is expected to get freshman running back Elijah Holyfield back into the fold. Holyfield, who sustained an ankle sprain in Georgia's second preseason scrimmage, was cleared to play against North Carolina but hadn't received enough practice reps since returning for the coaching staff to feel confident in putting him in the game.
Against Nicholls State, the Bulldogs figure to use a lot of backs and run the ball frequently, even with the game being quarterback Jacob Eason's first career start. If Michel plays, his reps could be kept at a minimum to preserve his health for the following week's game against Missouri.
A week ago, the Bulldogs totaled 289 rushing yards, with Chubb carrying the ball 32 times for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns. Freshman Brian Herrien was Georgia's second-leading rusher in the game with 7 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Brendan Douglas totaled 3 carries for 23 yards but lost a first-half fumble.
Georgia will kick off its home opener against Nicholls State at noon on Saturday.
