Five things to watch as Georgia looks to clean up mistakes against Nicholls State

Greetings from Sanford Stadium.
Georgia is set to host FCS opponent Nicholls State in its home opener at noon. The Bulldogs (1-0) are still riding the high from an emotional 33-24 win over North Carolina a week ago.
This time, it will be much easier against the Colonels (0-0), which are coming off of a 3-8 season a year ago.
Here are five things to watch for in Saturday's game.
How will Eason handle the starting role?
It shouldn't be too much of a challenge given the opponent, but how freshman quarterback Jacob Eason handles his first career start will be important. This start is great practice for an upcoming three-game stretch -- at Missouri, at Mississippi, vs. Tennessee -- that could shape how competitive Georgia is in the SEC East.
Eason was great a week ago, throwing for 131 yards and a touchdown while splitting time with Greyson Lambert. But the game plan was fairly safe, and that may not change this week either.
But it will be important to get Eason comfortable and confident out of this game so that he can go into Missouri feeling good about where he's at.
How much will Chubb, Michel play?
Nick Chubb will surely be limited to preserve his health in this one. Perhaps he gets 8-to-10 carries in this contest, which he could still run for 100 yards on quite honestly.
Georgia won't look to overuse Chubb this week, especially after last week's performance that saw him go for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns on 32 carries.
Sony Michel is likely to play but would probably be limited since he's only recently been cleared for contact. Michel is coming off of a broken forearm that was sustained during a July 3 ATV accident. For Michel, any game time Saturday would be to knock the rust off to get him prepared for next week's road game at Missouri.
More freshmen should play
Last Saturday, Georgia got 12 true freshmen into the game against North Carolina.
More should be on the field against Nicholls State, considering this game should get out of hand early. Of the freshmen who didn't play last week, running back Elijah Holyfield, defensive back Mecole Hardman, wide receiver Tyler Simmons and offensive lineman Solomon Kindley are sure to play.
Outside linebacker Chauncey Manac is a 50/50 candidate, although with the current depth, he could be a redshirt candidate at the moment. Offensive linemen Ben Cleveland and Chris Barnes aren't likely to play and will be on track to redshirt.
Junior college transfer receiver Javon Wims will get his first playing time of the season, too.
Secondary improvements
In the back end, there's a lot that needs to be cleaned up from last week's perfromance.
While the stat sheet indicated a solid outing, the tape showed North Carolina missing on a few big plays that could have switched the outcome. Going against an opponent like Nicholls State should allow the Bulldogs a chance to practice fundamentals and shore up the issues in coverage.
Option practice
Nicholls State is a spread offense team that has a lot of option elements.
While Georgia won't see a spread option team like the Colonels until Auburn on Nov. 12, it should be good practice early in the season against this kind of opponent.
Outside linebackers Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter should have a chance to rack up some stats in the first half.
